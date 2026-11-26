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President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is closely following the aftermath of the tragic accident that occurred on 25th November 2026 on the Ring Road in Giza. The accident resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries.

President El-Sisi expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, asking Allah the Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon the deceased and grant their families patience and solace. The President wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Furthermore, President El-Sisi gave directives to the relevant authorities to provide all necessary support and care to the injured and the families of the victims, ensure comprehensive medical treatment for the injured, promptly clear the scene of the accident to restore normal traffic flow and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.