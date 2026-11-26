Astrosage's 'Rahasya Veda' Becomes First AI Astrologer To Cross 1 Million Followers, Generates Over INR 60 Crore In Revenue
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 25, 2026: Rahasya Veda, an AI astrologer on the popular astrology app AstroSage Kundli, has achieved two milestones: becoming the first AI astrologer on the platform to cross 1 million followers and generating over ₹60 crore in revenue this year.
The data released by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd., the company behind AstroSage AI, points to growing acceptance of AI-powered astrology in India, with AI astrologers emerging as increasingly strong competitors to human practitioners.
The company reported total revenue of approximately ₹178 crore between January to November 2026 this year, up nearly 89% from ₹94 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue generated by its AI astrologers grew much faster, rising more than 700% to around ₹91 crore from ₹10.9 crore a year earlier in the same period.
"India's astrology market is estimated at around $7 billion. Online and app-based services currently account for less than $500 million, but that segment is expected to grow to $2.3 billion by 2032 according to Bloomberg. There is considerable room for growth, and we expect AstroSage AI to capture a significant share of this market," said Pratik Pandey, CEO, AstroSage AI.
Amongst more than 40 AI astrologers offering consultations on AstroSage Kundli, Rahasya Veda has emerged as a standout performer. Since its launch on the app in January 2026, it has answered more than 14 crore questions in just 11 months and generated over ₹60 crore in revenue. It has also received more than 11 lakh reviews, with a rating above 4.5.
"Until two years ago, our entire paid consultation business relied on human astrologers. Today, AI astrologers account for nearly 60% of our revenue. Rahasya Veda's 14 crore-plus questions answered in 11 months and more than 10 lakh followers indicate that users find its predictions accurate," Pratik Pandey said.
The AstroSage AI app hosts around 30,000 human astrologers and about 40 AI astrologers. Its AI astrologers have over 29 lakh followers and more than 3 crore questions answered per month. AstroSage's other popular AI astrologers include Mr. Krishnamurti, Love Guru, Astro Ananya, Dr. Raman, Mr. Arjun Pandit, and more.
Downloads of AstroSage Kundli have also risen sharply following the introduction of AI astrologers. The app recorded approximately 4.4 crore downloads in India between January and October 2026, an increase of nearly 130% over the corresponding period last year.
The growing popularity of AI astrologers suggests a shift in how people seek astrological advice.
According to the company, this acceptance is particularly evident among younger users. Of the 14 crore questions answered by AI astrologers this year, approximately 19% were with users aged 18–24 and around 40% with those aged 25–34. Questions about jobs and marriage accounted for nearly 55% of all queries from these younger users.
"From the outset, our aim has been to democratise astrology. We pioneered free birth-chart generation on AstroSage Kundli, and today, around 90% of people seeking to create a birth chart online use our app," said Punit Pandey, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), AstroSage AI.
"We launched Bhrigoo, the world's first AI astrologer, in 2018. Beginning in August 2024, we introduced a range of AI astrologers on the app, each with distinct language, styles and capabilities. Today, a woman in a village in Bihar can speak to our AI astrologers over the phone in Bhojpuri, while someone in France can chat with them in French. Rahasya Veda, in particular, has emerged as a 'Maha Guru', offering detailed, accessible and informative answers to people's concerns," he added.
About AstroSage AI
AstroSage AI is an astrology platform owned by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd. Its AstroSage Kundli app offers digital birth charts, horoscope matching and astrological consultations. The platform hosts approximately 30,000 human astrologers and about 40 AI astrologer avatars. Around 130 crore birth charts have been generated on the app. The company is fully bootstrapped and profitable.
The data released by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd., the company behind AstroSage AI, points to growing acceptance of AI-powered astrology in India, with AI astrologers emerging as increasingly strong competitors to human practitioners.
The company reported total revenue of approximately ₹178 crore between January to November 2026 this year, up nearly 89% from ₹94 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue generated by its AI astrologers grew much faster, rising more than 700% to around ₹91 crore from ₹10.9 crore a year earlier in the same period.
"India's astrology market is estimated at around $7 billion. Online and app-based services currently account for less than $500 million, but that segment is expected to grow to $2.3 billion by 2032 according to Bloomberg. There is considerable room for growth, and we expect AstroSage AI to capture a significant share of this market," said Pratik Pandey, CEO, AstroSage AI.
Amongst more than 40 AI astrologers offering consultations on AstroSage Kundli, Rahasya Veda has emerged as a standout performer. Since its launch on the app in January 2026, it has answered more than 14 crore questions in just 11 months and generated over ₹60 crore in revenue. It has also received more than 11 lakh reviews, with a rating above 4.5.
"Until two years ago, our entire paid consultation business relied on human astrologers. Today, AI astrologers account for nearly 60% of our revenue. Rahasya Veda's 14 crore-plus questions answered in 11 months and more than 10 lakh followers indicate that users find its predictions accurate," Pratik Pandey said.
The AstroSage AI app hosts around 30,000 human astrologers and about 40 AI astrologers. Its AI astrologers have over 29 lakh followers and more than 3 crore questions answered per month. AstroSage's other popular AI astrologers include Mr. Krishnamurti, Love Guru, Astro Ananya, Dr. Raman, Mr. Arjun Pandit, and more.
Downloads of AstroSage Kundli have also risen sharply following the introduction of AI astrologers. The app recorded approximately 4.4 crore downloads in India between January and October 2026, an increase of nearly 130% over the corresponding period last year.
The growing popularity of AI astrologers suggests a shift in how people seek astrological advice.
According to the company, this acceptance is particularly evident among younger users. Of the 14 crore questions answered by AI astrologers this year, approximately 19% were with users aged 18–24 and around 40% with those aged 25–34. Questions about jobs and marriage accounted for nearly 55% of all queries from these younger users.
"From the outset, our aim has been to democratise astrology. We pioneered free birth-chart generation on AstroSage Kundli, and today, around 90% of people seeking to create a birth chart online use our app," said Punit Pandey, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), AstroSage AI.
"We launched Bhrigoo, the world's first AI astrologer, in 2018. Beginning in August 2024, we introduced a range of AI astrologers on the app, each with distinct language, styles and capabilities. Today, a woman in a village in Bihar can speak to our AI astrologers over the phone in Bhojpuri, while someone in France can chat with them in French. Rahasya Veda, in particular, has emerged as a 'Maha Guru', offering detailed, accessible and informative answers to people's concerns," he added.
About AstroSage AI
AstroSage AI is an astrology platform owned by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd. Its AstroSage Kundli app offers digital birth charts, horoscope matching and astrological consultations. The platform hosts approximately 30,000 human astrologers and about 40 AI astrologer avatars. Around 130 crore birth charts have been generated on the app. The company is fully bootstrapped and profitable.
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