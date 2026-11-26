MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 7:41 pm - Stitchquote, the custom clothing brand of Guangzhou Shuzhi Garment Industrial Co., Ltd., now offers custom T-shirt sampling for orders from 50 pieces, with 7-day sampling, fabric and print guidance, and OEM and ODM support for growing brands.

Guangzhou, China - Guangzhou Shuzhi Garment Industrial Co., Ltd., operating as Stitchquote, today announced a custom T-shirt sampling service for clothing brands ordering from 50 pieces. The service gives startup and growing labels a low-risk way to test fabric, fit, print and color before committing to bulk production.

Sampling takes 7 days. Brands can choose fabrics, confirm measurements and review print quality on a physical sample before production begins. The company offers OEM and ODM support across custom hoodies, T-shirts, denim and streetwear, with a minimum order quantity from 50 pieces.

"Many new brands want to check quality before they order in bulk," said a Stitchquote spokesperson. "Our 7-day sampling service lets them hold the finished T-shirt in their hands first, so they can order with confidence."

The company employs 60 people at its Guangzhou, China factory and works with brands worldwide. To learn more, visit and explore low minimum order production at low-moq-clothing-manufacturer/

The 7-day sampling process is straightforward. First, the brand shares its design, tech pack, measurements and fabric preference. Second, Stitchquote confirms the fabric, trims, labels and decoration method, including screen printing, embroidery or other finishes. Third, the sample is cut, sewn and finished by the same production team that will make the bulk order. Fourth, the brand reviews the sample, requests adjustments if needed, and approves it for production. Brands that need a second round can refine the fit or fabric before the bulk run begins.

Fabric and print guidance is part of the service. Brands can discuss fabric weight, feel and drape, colour, and print or embroidery results with the Stitchquote team before the sample is made, so the sample reflects the finished garment they have in mind. The sample lets a brand check the hand feel, colour, print quality, stitching, labelling and overall fit on a real garment, not on a screen. That check matters because a T-shirt that looks right in a picture can feel different when it is worn, washed and printed, and a physical sample removes that guesswork before bulk production begins.

The service is aimed at startup fashion brands, streetwear labels, retailers building a private label range and creators launching a first merch drop. A T-shirt is often the first product a new label sells, so getting the fabric, fit and print right at the sample stage saves the cost and delay of remaking a bulk order. By pairing a fast sample with clear fabric and print advice, Stitchquote aims to give small brands the same level of pre-production confidence that larger labels expect.

Sampling is available with a low minimum order quantity from 50 pieces, so small and emerging brands can test a style without holding large amounts of stock. Stitchquote works on an OEM and ODM basis, covering custom T-shirts, hoodies, denim, streetwear and casualwear, with custom fabrics, colours, labels, packaging and trims available on request. Production is handled in Guangzhou, China, by a team of 60 people, and each order is checked against the approved sample so the bulk garments match what the brand signed off.

About Stitchquote

Stitchquote is the custom clothing brand of Guangzhou Shuzhi Garment Industrial Co., Ltd., a private label clothing manufacturer in Guangzhou, China, founded in 2026. The company offers custom hoodies, tees, denim, streetwear and casualwear on an OEM and ODM basis, with a low MOQ from 50 pieces and 7-day sampling. Learn more at, about low-MOQ production at low-moq-clothing-manufacturer/, private label manufacturing at private-label-clothing-manufacturer/, custom denim at denim-manufacturer/ and streetwear manufacturing at streetwear-manufacturer/.