MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 11:20 pm - Ice Rock Trekking explains how climbers can choose suitable Mt Kenya climbing routes based on their experience, fitness level, trekking skills, altitude tolerance, safety needs and adventure preferences.

Ice Rock Trekking has shared advice on choosing a Mount Kenya route based on trekking and climbing experience. The Kenyan operator compares three main approaches to Point Lenana and outlines the additional skills climbers need for Batian and Nelion. The advice covers daily walking demands, time to acclimatise and the terrain groups can expect on the ascent and descent.

When comparing mt kenya climbing routes, Ice Rock Trekking recommends choosing the summit first. Point Lenana, at 4,984 metres, is the main trekking objective. Reaching it still involves a demanding day at altitude, often with a start before sunrise. Batian and Nelion are higher and require technical rock climbing. A strong record on long hikes can help with the approach, while experience with ropes and exposed rock matters on the climb itself.

Sirimon offers a steadier approach

Sirimon can suit fit hikers attempting their first trek at altitude if the itinerary builds in enough time to acclimatise. The trail climbs through forest and moorland towards the Mackinder Valley. Before booking, ask where the group will sleep each night, how much elevation it will gain between camps and how long the summit day is likely to take.

Chogoria rewards walkers who enjoy longer days

Chogoria approaches from the east and takes trekkers past the Gorges Valley and above Lake Michaelson. Hikers who want varied scenery can ascend via Chogoria and descend via Sirimon to see two sides of the mountain. Ask where the vehicle transfer ends, how far the group will walk each day and what overnight arrangements the operator provides.

Naro Moru trades distance for steeper terrain

Naro Moru follows a more direct approach through the Teleki Valley and includes the steep, marshy section known as the Vertical Bog. It can suit hikers who feel comfortable on sustained gradients and slippery ground. Ice Rock Trekking encourages groups considering this route to compare overnight elevations and leave enough time to adjust before summit day.

Batian and Nelion call for technical preparation

Climbers considering either peak should discuss their recent outdoor climbing experience, comfort on exposed rock and familiarity with abseiling. They should also review the proposed climbing line, equipment, descent plan and arrangements for changing weather with the operator.

For clubs and travel planners, Ice Rock Trekking recommends choosing a route and pace that the whole group can sustain. Sharing each participant's recent hiking or climbing experience, previous trips at altitude and available days gives the operator a clearer basis for recommending an itinerary.

About Ice Rock Trekking

Ice Rock Trekking is a Kenyan tour operator offering guided Mount Kenya treks and technical climbing trips. The company offers itineraries using Sirimon, Chogoria and Naro Moru, including trips that combine two approaches.