MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 11:22 pm - Betty African Hair Braiding is a hair braiding salon located at 2937 Galley Road in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Colorado Springs, CO - Betty African Hair Braiding, a salon at 2937 Galley Road, lists knotless braids, boho knotless braids, regular box braids, twists, crochets and feed-in cornrows among its African hair braiding services in Colorado Springs. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Key Facts

Location: 2937 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Styles listed: knotless braids, boho knotless braids, regular box braids, twists, crochets and feed-in cornrows.

Booking: through the form on the salon's website, or by phone.

What the styles involve

Braiding takes hours. The time depends on the style, the braid size and the length. Knotless braids start with a small section of a client's own hair. Extension hair is added a little at a time, which gives a lighter feel at the roots. Feed-in cornrows are flat braids along the scalp, with hair added as the braid grows. Crochet styles loop pre-made hair onto a braided base. Twists wrap two strands of hair around each other.

Braiders generally advise four to eight weeks for most braided styles and two to four weeks for flat cornrows. After that comes a gentle takedown and a rest for the hair.

Tips for clients booking a first appointment

Braiders commonly suggest a few steps before and after a visit. This is general advice, not a promise of results for any one client.

Wash, deep condition and detangle the hair a day or two before the appointment.

Confirm the style, size, length, total price and time estimate when booking.

Tell the braider about any scalp tenderness or recent treatments.

Speak up if a braid feels painful, since snug is normal but sharp pain is not.

Sleep in a satin scarf, moisturize the scalp lightly and wash it gently every one to two weeks.

Set a removal date when booking.

Colorado Springs sits at about 6,000 feet, and the air is dry for much of the year. Light, regular moisture helps keep the scalp comfortable, especially in winter.

Where to find more information

Readers who want to compare styles, check hours or book African hair braiding in Colorado Springs can visit the salon's website or use the contact details below.

About Betty African Hair Braiding

Betty African Hair Braiding is a hair braiding salon located at 2937 Galley Road in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The salon offers knotless braids, boho knotless braids, regular box braids, twists, crochets and feed-in cornrows. More information is available at