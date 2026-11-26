Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Action to End Arms Race, War
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV urged governments and international leaders on Wednesday to abandon the growing arms race and dismantle the “ideological and economic chains” that continue to drive armed conflicts around the world.
Addressing worshippers during his weekly general audience, the pontiff stressed that violence should never be accepted as an unavoidable reality, drawing attention to the principles of peace outlined by the Second Vatican Council.
“There is no room for resignation, as if violence were inevitable,” he said.
Leo highlighted how modern warfare has evolved through the growing use of cyberattacks and the manipulation of information, while noting that technologies originally created for defensive purposes can also be deployed for offensive operations.
He cautioned that contemporary conflicts are becoming more destructive and increasingly stripped of humanity, intensifying hatred and inequality while inflicting serious damage on the natural environment.
“No-one can ignore the suffering afflicting men and women of all ages,” he said.
Referring to the Second Vatican Council's concerns about the disproportionate burden of military competition on disadvantaged populations, the pope warned that continued investment in weapons and military capabilities could ultimately lead to the very destruction that the arms race is already setting in motion.
He called on international leaders to recognize the devastating consequences of warfare for ordinary people, particularly children who are killed or seriously injured and families whose lives are shattered by conflict.
The pontiff also acknowledged that governments have the right to protect themselves through legitimate defense, while emphasizing the importance of establishing effective international institutions capable of restoring justice and safeguarding vulnerable communities.
Concluding his remarks, Leo encouraged Christians to contribute to peacebuilding efforts, uphold human dignity and demonstrate their commitment through prayer as well as their social and political decisions.
Addressing worshippers during his weekly general audience, the pontiff stressed that violence should never be accepted as an unavoidable reality, drawing attention to the principles of peace outlined by the Second Vatican Council.
“There is no room for resignation, as if violence were inevitable,” he said.
Leo highlighted how modern warfare has evolved through the growing use of cyberattacks and the manipulation of information, while noting that technologies originally created for defensive purposes can also be deployed for offensive operations.
He cautioned that contemporary conflicts are becoming more destructive and increasingly stripped of humanity, intensifying hatred and inequality while inflicting serious damage on the natural environment.
“No-one can ignore the suffering afflicting men and women of all ages,” he said.
Referring to the Second Vatican Council's concerns about the disproportionate burden of military competition on disadvantaged populations, the pope warned that continued investment in weapons and military capabilities could ultimately lead to the very destruction that the arms race is already setting in motion.
He called on international leaders to recognize the devastating consequences of warfare for ordinary people, particularly children who are killed or seriously injured and families whose lives are shattered by conflict.
The pontiff also acknowledged that governments have the right to protect themselves through legitimate defense, while emphasizing the importance of establishing effective international institutions capable of restoring justice and safeguarding vulnerable communities.
Concluding his remarks, Leo encouraged Christians to contribute to peacebuilding efforts, uphold human dignity and demonstrate their commitment through prayer as well as their social and political decisions.
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