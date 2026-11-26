Bangladesh Links Hasina’s Return to India Extradition Process
(MENAFN) Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said Wednesday that the possible return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India would be determined by the extradition agreement between the two countries, playing down concerns surrounding her announcement that she intends to return on December 16.
Addressing journalists at the Secretariat in Dhaka, Ahmed maintained that the government was not facing any additional pressure over the matter, adding that security agencies were continuing their regular operations.
“The government had already sent an extradition request through diplomatic channels, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handling the process,” he said.
Ahmed explained that Indian authorities would assess the extradition request in accordance with their national legislation and the terms of the bilateral treaty.
Hasina sought refuge in India after a student-led uprising forced her from power in August 2024. In November 2025, she received a death sentence in absentia following her conviction for crimes against humanity.
The minister also said authorities were keeping track of shutdowns and public demonstrations that the government alleges are being organized from abroad by Awami League figures who have fled Bangladesh.
He accused the party of attempting to restore its political presence through acts of arson, sabotage and killings, warning that individuals responsible for such activities would face legal consequences.
Ahmed additionally revealed that several members of the country's law enforcement agencies suspected of participating in activities against the state remained under strict monitoring.
Addressing journalists at the Secretariat in Dhaka, Ahmed maintained that the government was not facing any additional pressure over the matter, adding that security agencies were continuing their regular operations.
“The government had already sent an extradition request through diplomatic channels, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handling the process,” he said.
Ahmed explained that Indian authorities would assess the extradition request in accordance with their national legislation and the terms of the bilateral treaty.
Hasina sought refuge in India after a student-led uprising forced her from power in August 2024. In November 2025, she received a death sentence in absentia following her conviction for crimes against humanity.
The minister also said authorities were keeping track of shutdowns and public demonstrations that the government alleges are being organized from abroad by Awami League figures who have fled Bangladesh.
He accused the party of attempting to restore its political presence through acts of arson, sabotage and killings, warning that individuals responsible for such activities would face legal consequences.
Ahmed additionally revealed that several members of the country's law enforcement agencies suspected of participating in activities against the state remained under strict monitoring.
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