Germany Vows to Expand Cooperation with Kenya Across Key Sectors
(MENAFN) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has announced plans to deepen economic, diplomatic and security ties with Kenya, as he continued his final official tour of Africa ahead of leaving office.
His visit to Nairobi followed earlier stops in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, forming part of his farewell diplomatic tour across the continent.
During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto at State House on Wednesday, Steinmeier outlined Germany's interest in expanding commercial relations, attracting investment, advancing renewable energy projects and creating more opportunities for skilled workers to migrate legally between the two countries.
“Kenya is a close friend for Germany, but it is also a very important partner,” Steinmeier said.
“German investment and technologies and expertise can make an important contribution to Kenya's economic developments,” he added.
The German president noted that businesses from his country were showing growing interest in the Kenyan market, particularly in the renewable energy industry. He also emphasized the importance of opening additional legal employment opportunities through the migration and mobility agreement concluded by both governments in 2024.
Steinmeier further praised Nairobi's position condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while recognizing Kenya's efforts to support peace and security across the region, especially in the Horn of Africa.
His visit to Nairobi followed earlier stops in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, forming part of his farewell diplomatic tour across the continent.
During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto at State House on Wednesday, Steinmeier outlined Germany's interest in expanding commercial relations, attracting investment, advancing renewable energy projects and creating more opportunities for skilled workers to migrate legally between the two countries.
“Kenya is a close friend for Germany, but it is also a very important partner,” Steinmeier said.
“German investment and technologies and expertise can make an important contribution to Kenya's economic developments,” he added.
The German president noted that businesses from his country were showing growing interest in the Kenyan market, particularly in the renewable energy industry. He also emphasized the importance of opening additional legal employment opportunities through the migration and mobility agreement concluded by both governments in 2024.
Steinmeier further praised Nairobi's position condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while recognizing Kenya's efforts to support peace and security across the region, especially in the Horn of Africa.
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