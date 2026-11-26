MENAFN - Tribal News Network) DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Former Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarwakai Police Station, Kamran Mehsud, was martyred in a firing incident involving unidentified gunmen on Dyal Road in Dera Ismail Khan city.

According to police sources, Mehsud was currently serving in South Waziristan and had returned home on leave when unidentified attackers targeted him. He died at the scene, while the assailants fled after the shooting.

A heavy police contingent reached the scene following the incident and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched to trace the attackers.