As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Russian“Savasleyka” airfield, where MiG-31Ks – carriers of“Kinzhal” missiles – are based. According to preliminary information from the General Staff, three MiG-31s and two Su-34s were hit at th e airfield.

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