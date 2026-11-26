Russia Loses Another 2,319 Troops And Four Aircraft In War Against Ukraine In Past 24 Hours
The Russian army has also lost 12,512 (+5) tanks, 25,992 (+18) armoured fighting vehicles, 52,825 (+24) artillery systems, 2,304 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,771 (+2) air defence systems, aircraft – 456 (+4), helicopters – 356, ground-based robotic systems – 3,229 (+9), operational-tactical UAVs – 621,002 (+989), cruise missiles – 5,278, ships and boats – 36, submarines – 2, motor vehicles and tankers – 180,094 (+495), specialised equipment – 4,943 (+6).
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Savasleyka airfield, hit five aircraft used in attacks on Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Russian“Savasleyka” airfield, where MiG-31Ks – carriers of“Kinzhal” missiles – are based. According to preliminary information from the General Staff, three MiG-31s and two Su-34s were hit at th e airfield.
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