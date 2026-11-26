MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (SGC) at "BBB-", with a stable outlook, Report informs, citing the agency.

The rating remains aligned with Azerbaijan's sovereign credit rating, reflecting government guarantees covering the company's debt obligations.

"SGC's rating is aligned with the Republic of Azerbaijan's rating ("BBB-/Stable") in accordance with Fitch's Government Related Enterprise (GRE) Rating Criteria. This is due to the fact that all of SGC's debt obligations are secured by a government guarantee. Fitch expects this situation to continue throughout the rating outlook period," the agency stated.

Fitch also assessed SGC's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at "bbb-", supported by strong cash flows, high predictability of gas transportation operations under long-term contracts, a large operational scale and a very strong financial profile.

However, the agency noted that these strengths are partially offset by price volatility in the upstream segment, the natural depletion of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, counterparty risks and operating environment constraints in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

Southern Gas Corridor CJSC was established pursuant to a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 25, 2014, to facilitate the full-scale development of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field and the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, as well as to consolidate, manage and finance Azerbaijan's participation in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects.

The company's authorized capital amounts to $2.4158 billion. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy holds a 49% stake in SGC, while the remaining 51% belongs to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).