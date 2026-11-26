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Azerbaijan's new contribution to China's Belt and Road Initiative will be to connect Eurasian electricity markets through green energy corridors, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Shahbazov made the remarks during his address at the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference in Qingdao, China.

He noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Referring to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's remarks, Shahbazov highlighted that Azerbaijan ranks second after China in terms of the volume of investments made within the country and abroad under the initiative.

The minister emphasized that the Middle Corridor has strengthened transport connectivity between China and Europe, while the Zangezur Corridor is expected to open a new route linking East and West.

"Thanks to the political will of our leaders, the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership supports the expansion of cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of joint projects in clean energy," Shahbazov said.

He pointed to several concrete results of cooperation with Chinese companies, including agreements on onshore solar and offshore wind energy, energy storage and electricity grid infrastructure. He also highlighted the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership with China Energy, the recent commissioning of a solar power plant and research conducted on electricity grid development.

Shahbazov stressed that, at a time when connectivity is becoming a strategic asset, Azerbaijan's new contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative lies in linking Eurasian electricity markets through green energy corridors.

He also added opportunities for cooperation with Chinese companies in developing these corridors, which will connect Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.

According to the minister, these projects will create a green energy belt along the modern Silk Road while opening new opportunities for multifaceted energy cooperation with China.

His address also touched upon the objectives outlined in the Joint Ministerial Declaration, including advancing energy security alongside the energy transition, increasing investment in cross-border infrastructure and expanding access to clean energy technologies.