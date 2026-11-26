MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An air raid mock drill followed by a 10-minute blackout exercise will be conducted in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday to assess emergency preparedness and familiarise residents with response protocols during crisis situations.

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According to a public notice issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, the Civil Defence air raid drill will be held at 2 pm, while the blackout exercise will take place from 6:30 pm to 6:40 pm.

The administration has asked residents to switch off all lights and sources of illumination, including inverter and solar lights, torches, mobile phone lights and vehicle lights, immediately after the siren sounds at 6:30 pm.

Residents have also been advised to draw curtains or cover windows to prevent light from escaping during the exercise.

The notice further advises people to make necessary arrangements for elderly persons, children and those with health concerns in advance to ensure they are not distressed by the sudden darkness.

The administration said the exercise aims to familiarise citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and assess the preparedness of both the public and the administration.

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It clarified that the exercise is only a mock drill and not a real emergency, urging residents to remain calm and avoid panic.

The administration also assured that emergency services and critical care facilities would remain functional throughout the exercise.

The notice was issued by District Magistrate Anantnag Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, who appealed to residents to cooperate in making the exercise successful.