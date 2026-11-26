MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Oil prices remained supported on Thursday as investors assessed fresh concerns surrounding Middle East energy infrastructure, while gold edged lower following a recovery in the previous session. The mixed performance reflected different pressures across commodity markets, with crude responding to supply risks and bullion reacting to inflation and interest-rate expectations.

Brent crude traded near $95 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was around $84, according to market reporting published by Moneycontrol on November 26. Brent had gained nearly 6% over the preceding two sessions, supported by concerns that renewed regional tensions could disrupt crude exports.

The market reaction followed reports of an alleged attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery. Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for an attack, while Saudi authorities said they had intercepted drones over the area. The reported damage and its potential effect on operations require careful distinction from confirmed supply disruptions.

Supply concerns support crude prices

The Middle East remains central to global energy markets because the region accounts for a substantial share of internationally traded oil. Any threat to major refining or export infrastructure can influence prices, even before a measurable reduction in supply is confirmed.

The latest movement in crude prices reflects this sensitivity. Traders are weighing geopolitical risks against broader expectations for energy demand and the possibility of changes in production levels.

The next OPEC+ output framework is also relevant to market sentiment. The group's upcoming discussions on production policy could provide additional direction for oil prices, particularly if members signal changes to supply management for 2027.

Gold responds to inflation and interest-rate expectations

Gold moved in the opposite direction, edging lower after Wednesday's gains. Bullion was reported near $3,575 an ounce, following a previous-session recovery that came after prices briefly fell below $3,500.

Interest-rate expectations remain an important influence on gold. Higher rates can reduce the relative appeal of non-yielding assets because investors have access to better returns from interest-bearing instruments. Recent US inflation data has therefore added pressure to the metal by strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain a restrictive policy.

The US dollar was relatively steady in Asian trading, with the dollar index around 103.7 in the report. Currency movements and Treasury yields will remain important variables for both commodities.

The divergence between oil and gold illustrates how geopolitical risks and monetary policy can influence commodity markets differently. Investors will continue to monitor developments around Saudi energy infrastructure, OPEC+ decisions and US economic data for clearer signals about the direction of prices.