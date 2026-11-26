State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir raised the issues during a meeting with Philip Ong, the newly appointed Chargé d'Affaires of the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka, who presented his credentials to the state minister on November 26.

Following the presentation, Ong paid a courtesy call on Kobir and discussed issues of mutual interest, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Congratulating Ong on his assignment, Kobir underscored the need for high-level visits between the two countries to advance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and labor.

He called for the early conclusion of a free trade agreement between Bangladesh and Singapore and sought greater Singaporean investment in Bangladesh.

The state minister also emphasized labor cooperation between the two countries and the implementation of a recently concluded memorandum of understanding on climate cooperation.

Ong assured Kobir that he would work closely with Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral relations and invited the state minister to visit Singapore at a mutually convenient time.

Kobir also sought Singapore's continued support for Bangladesh's aspiration to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner and a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The meeting also discussed the Rohingya crisis, with Kobir seeking Singapore's support for the safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingya people from Bangladesh to Myanmar, referring to the International Court of Justice's verdict delivered on November 19 in the case of The Gambia v. Myanmar.

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