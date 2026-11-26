MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan has completed power supply work for several key facilities at the Ala-Too Resort year-round tourism complex in the Issyk-Kul region, while work to connect other facilities is ongoing, according to the company.

During a working visit to the Issyk-Kul region on November 22, Director General Rustam Sakiev reviewed the progress of the resort's power infrastructure and visited a training center that prepares specialists to maintain energized electrical equipment.

Electricity has been supplied to four cable car stations (A, C, E and X), meteorological and avalanche stations, and the administrative building of the ski equipment rental facility.

A total of 10 transformer substations, with capacities of 630, 1,000 and 2,000 kVA, are planned to ensure a reliable power supply across the complex. Nine have already been installed, with the remaining unit scheduled for completion by November 25.

An approximately 1.4-km cable line with a voltage of 0.4 kV has been laid to supply electricity to the stage. Six 0.4-kV distribution units were also installed before the facility was connected to the power supply.

Around 2 km of 0.4-kV cable lines have been laid in the yurt camp. Cable lines have also been extended to administrative and auxiliary buildings, as well as local wastewater treatment facilities.

A further 12 distribution boards are planned, including 10 for floodlights along the ski slope and two for the food court.

Work is continuing to provide electricity to the yurt camp, wooden houses and other infrastructure facilities.

The training center visited by Rustam Sakiev was established on the instructions of the Kyrgyz president, with the project implemented under the personal supervision of the energy minister.

Following the visit, Rustam Sakiev stressed the importance of completing the power supply work at the resort to a high standard and on schedule. Relevant departments were instructed to ensure all planned measures are carried out within established deadlines, paying particular attention to the reliability of power supply across the complex.