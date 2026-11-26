ViviBook Social Community

The ViviBook bookstore now scrolls like a feed: readers stay surrounded by books and culture, and can read the featured titles for free.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ViviBook today announced the launch of its Social Community for Books. The Infinite BookStore, the platform's library, has a new look: it now scrolls like a social media feed, one book after another, with no pages to click through and no lists to search. But instead of recipes to try or breaking news, the ViviBook feed is all about books and culture. And the featured books are free to read.Scrolling has become one of the most natural gestures of the day. ViviBook brings it into a bookstore: every card is a book, with its cover, title and author, and a single tap opens it so you can start reading. Readers discover new stories without having to know in advance what they are looking for.How It Works- Scroll the feed and discover books in every genre, from romance to fantasy, thrillers to science fiction, historical fiction to humor.- Filter by category or use AI Search, describing your ideal book experience in your own words.- Read the featured books for free, right online.- Follow your favorite authors and find their new stories in your feed.- Create your own book in just minutes and publish it to the bookstore for the community to discover."People spend hours scrolling, and that time isn't going away," says Giacomo Bruno, founder of ViviBook. "What we can do is decide what they find while they scroll. We took today's most popular gesture and put it to work for books. The scroll stays, but what's inside it changes: stories, culture, ideas. And every featured book can be read for free.""Every book that appears in the feed was born from a person, with their own idea and point of view," says Davide Mitscheunig, CEO and Co-Founder of ViviBook. "Free reading brings the barrier to entry down to zero: people who scroll become readers, and readers can become authors in just minutes. That's how a bookstore becomes a community.""We wanted entering the bookstore to be as simple as opening a feed, but with a different outcome. Here you follow authors, discover new worlds and always find something worth your time," adds Viviana Grunert, Co-Founder. "Create stories, share them, discover new worlds: that is the promise of our community."With the Social Community for Books, ViviBook completes the journey of The Infinite BookStore: a catalog that grows with stories created by users, now with a new, instant and free way to discover them.To join the community and start scrolling, visit

Giacomo Bruno

ViviMedia Corp

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ViviBook Launches the Social Community for Books News Provided By Bruno Editore November 26, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry



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