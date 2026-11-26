Hiroyuki Nishimura and Maruori Group Announce Plans to Form the "made in Japan Fund"

Backing Japan's listed manufacturers that have the technology but not the recognition

JAPAN, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Targeting small- and mid-cap manufacturers listed in Japan whose brands and direct-sales channels are not as developed and less well recognized relative to their technology, combining investment with direct-to-consumer (D2C) and brand-awareness support. Maruori Group to establish a financial business unit, "Maruori Capital".

Maruori Group Co., Ltd. (Nakanoto, Ishikawa, Japan; President: Tomoyuki Miyamoto) today announced plans to form the "made in Japan Fund" (tentative name; the“Fund”) together with Hiroyuki Nishimura and made in Japan Co., Ltd. The Fund's concept focuses on shares of small- and mid-cap manufacturers listed in Japan. As a shareholder, the Fund would support portfolio companies' growth, while made in Japan Co., Ltd. intends to provide D2C and brand-awareness support tailored to each company, to enable their products and the quality of those products to reach wider consumer bases. Maruori Group also plans to establish "Maruori Capital Co., Ltd." (tentative name) as the financial business unit responsible for the initiative.

1. Investing in Japanese manufacturing with Hiroyuki Nishimura

The Fund is a joint concept of Hiroyuki Nishimura - founder of 2channel (now 5channel), Japan's largest anonymous online forum and Representative Director of made in Japan Co., Ltd. - and Maruori Group. In the Japan chapter of "Mapping News Creators and Influencers in Social and Video Networks," a 24-country study by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford*, Mr. Nishimura was ranked first among the individuals most frequently cited as a news source on social and video networks in Japan; he is also noted as having millions of followers on X and YouTube, with a particularly strong reach among younger audiences.

Mr. Nishimura joined the initiative out of concern that the technological strength of Japanese manufacturers is not adequately recognized by consumers or the stock market. made in Japan Co., Ltd. intends to provide, based on each company's circumstances, D2C support to enhance the direct sales of portfolio companies, as well as marketing support so that they can further develop their brand recognition.

2. Investment focus and support

The Fund is expected to invest in small- and mid-cap manufacturers and similar companies publicly listed in Japan. The Fund is also planning to provide support to its portfolio companies in the following ways, in consultation with each company according to its business plans and stage of development:

D2C support (made in Japan): launching direct sales under the company's own brand - e-commerce, product planning, pricing and cross-border sales.

Shareholder support with a manufacturer's perspective (Maruori Capital): drawing on the manufacturing expertise and network Maruori Group has built in Japan's textile regions.

Brand recognition support (Hiroyuki Nishimura / made in Japan): communicating portfolio companies' products, technologies and stories to audiences in Japan and overseas, where greater awareness would enhance business value.

Companies envisioned for the Fund's portfolio, all of which will be listed in Japan, include manufacturers with strong technology but no brand of its own; companies with no or limited direct-sales experience; companies that maintain domestic production and wish to reach overseas consumers through cross-border e-commerce; and companies anchoring regional industrial clusters whose products can be positioned globally as "made in Japan".

3. Establishment of "Maruori Capital"

Maruori Group plans to establish Maruori Capital Co., Ltd. (tentative name) as the operating company of its new investment and fund-management business, responsible for research on listed companies, investment decisions and portfolio support. Seiichiro Kabashima is expected to be appointed Representative Director. Mr. Kabashima previously managed equity transactions in the Capital Markets Division of SMBC Nikko Securities, founded several IT companies, and is currently the Representative Director of Original Lab Co., Ltd., a Maruori Group company.

4. Team members and business partners

Maruori Capital is currently recruiting founding team members in fund operations and administration, compliance and investor relations, and welcomes candidates with experience at securities firms, asset managers or financial institutions. Maruori Group is also open to business partnerships with securities firms, asset managers, regional financial institutions and operating companies - in the areas of fund operations, D2C and overseas-expansion support for portfolio companies, and relationships with regional manufacturers. Interested parties are invited to use the contact details below.

Comments

Hiroyuki Nishimura, Representative Director, made in Japan Co., Ltd.: "Rather than standing by while Japanese companies with excellent technology struggle to gain recognition, we are exploring ways of engaging with them so that their strengths are better understood by consumers and markets at home and abroad."

Tomoyuki Miyamoto, President, Maruori Group Co., Ltd.: "Our roots are in manufacturing, and we believe in the skills of the people on the factory floor. Through this new fund business, we will aim to support the growth of companies that take on new challenges and broaden the possibilities of Japanese manufacturing."

Seiichiro Kabashima, Representative Director (planned), Maruori Capital Co., Ltd.: "We intend to engage as a shareholder with listed Japanese companies whose technology, business and products we consider are strong but whose brands are not yet gained recognition. Where needed, we will work alongside them to help communicate their strengths."

About the companies

Maruori Group Co., Ltd. 15 Kunogi Ibe, Nakanoto-machi, Kashima-gun, Ishikawa 929-1801, Japan / President: Tomoyuki Miyamoto / Founded 1937 (holding structure since 2023) / Textiles, industrial materials, trading and on-demand businesses; 10 group companies, 763 employees, group sales JPY 34.0 billion (FY to Dec. 2025) /

made in Japan Co., Ltd. Same address / Representative Director: Hiroyuki Nishimura / Japanese-made apparel brand "Mo,de in Japan", e-commerce, D2C and media businesses (Maruori Group) /

Important notice

This release is issued by Maruori Group Co., Ltd. for information purposes only, to announce its business policy and plans. It does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, fund interests, or other financial instrument, or any investment, legal, tax or other advice, in Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any offer, if made, will be made only to eligible investors through definitive offering documents and subject to the terms thereof..

The Fund, Maruori Capital Co., Ltd. and the related arrangements described are at a preliminary planning stage; they have not been formed or established, and their names, structure, terms, strategy, personnel and timing are undetermined, may change and may not materialize. Statements in this release regarding plans, objectives, expected outcomes and market conditions are forward-looking and reflect current expectations only; they are not guarantees of future results, and actual results may differ materially. No representation is made that any company in which the Fund may invest will achieve any particular performance, and nothing in this release should be relied upon as a prediction of investment results.

No securities or Fund interests have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state, and none may be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption. Any interests in the Fund, if formed, would be offered outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S and/or, within the United States, only in a private placement to a limited number of eligible investors in reliance on an exemption from registration, and not by means of any general solicitation or general advertising. This release does not constitute directed selling efforts within the meaning of Regulation S.

This release is directed only to, and is intended only for, persons outside the United States. It is not directed to, and is not intended for, U.S. persons or persons located in the United States, and nothing in it should be construed as Maruori Capital Co., Ltd. or any affiliate holding itself out generally to the public in the United States as an investment adviser or offering investment advisory services to U.S. persons. Maruori Capital Co., Ltd. is not registered as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Any interests in the Fund, if formed, would be offered in Japan only to investors meeting the requirements of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and elsewhere only where permitted by law.

(* Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford, "Mapping News Creators and Influencers in Social and Video Networks," 28 October 2025, Japan chapter: ranked first among the 15 individuals most mentioned as a news source on social and video networks in Japan. )

Media enquiries: Corporate Planning Office, Maruori Group Co., Ltd. (Okajima) -...

Recruitment / partnership enquiries:... (recruitment and partnership only)

This release concerns the business of Maruori Group. We are unable to respond to enquiries regarding investment in the Fund.

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