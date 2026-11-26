MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 26 (IANS) A Bangladeshi court sent a Chinese national to jail in a case involving the alleged abduction and rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl after befriending her through a social media platform, local media reported.

The order was passed by Senior Judicial Magistrate Dolon Biswas after police produced the accused, Chen Yong, before the court on Wednesday afternoon.

The schoolgirl went missing on November 17 while she was on her way to school. Her father subsequently lodged a general diary (GD) at Manikganj Sadar Police Station on November 18, according to police and case records, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Police arrested the Chinese national late Tuesday from a rented apartment in Dhaka's Uttara and rescued the minor girl during the operation.

On Monday night, the girl reportedly managed to contact her elder sister and disclose that Chen Yong had befriended her on TikTok before luring her from a restaurant in Manikganj to a rented house in Uttara, where he raped her multiple times and held her captive.

Following the location trail, police from Manikganj Sadar Police Station rescued the victim and arrested Chen Yong. They also confiscated a Chinese passport and two mobile phones from his possession.

Inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Julus Khan Pathan said the girl's father had filed a case against Chen Yong and two to three unidentified individuals.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the vulnerability of Bangladeshi women to trafficking, particularly as their migration to China on family-reunion visas has reportedly increased.

Recently, a report has revealed that Bangladesh is witnessing a disturbing rise in the movement of women to China on family-reunion visas.

It noted that the surge in China-bound women, alongside documented trafficking cases, suggests that criminal brokers are increasingly exploiting the migration route.

The trend also raises broader questions about whether Bangladesh's regulatory and law-enforcement institutions are keeping pace with the risks associated with expanding cross-border activity amid China's growing economic, commercial and strategic footprint in the South Asian nation, according to a report in Bangladesh's newspaper Daily Sun.