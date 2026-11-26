The 59th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF), meeting in Eswatini, has adopted a motion introduced by South Africa for the development of a regional model law to strengthen oversight of prisons and correctional centres and protect the rights of people in custody.

The motion, moved by South African delegate Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela, paves the way for the development of common standards to guide national parliaments in independently monitoring detention conditions and the treatment of people in custody.

The Assembly also adopted the report of the Standing Committee on Democratisation, Governance and Human Rights. In the debate, South Africa called for stronger safeguards for elections in the digital age, sustained support for election observation and wider public participation. The delegation urged parliaments to tell citizens how their input shapes decisions and welcomed regional work on constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr Kenneth Mmoeiemang urged member parliaments to turn regional commitments into national laws that improve people's lives. He said the Forum's credibility, as it works towards becoming a regional parliament, depends on how those commitments are put into practice.

Established in 1997, the SADC-PF is a regional body representing more than 3 500 parliamentarians across Southern Africa. It brings national parliaments together to strengthen regional cooperation and integration, promote democracy, human rights, good governance, gender equality, peace and security, and advance economic development. The Forum also seeks to ensure that the voices and interests of the people of Southern Africa inform regional policies and decisions.

The South African multi-party delegation is led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.