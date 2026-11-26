African countries must bring HIV financing into their national budgets to protect treatment for the more than 20 million Africans who depend on it, Aboubakri Diaw, Chief of Staff at the ECA and health financing lead, said at a CPHIA 2026 side event on HIV financing sovereignty.

Speakers at the event, "Financing our own firewall", noted that donor government funding for HIV fell by 25% last year to its lowest level since 2007. Prevention and community-led services have been hit hardest.

"Over 20 million Africans are on treatment. That is our firewall," Mr. Diaw said. "But who holds the switch? Most African countries are renting the firewall, not owning it."

Mr. Diaw explained that HIV was the best-financed programme on the continent for 20 years, but it was financed almost entirely outside national budgets. "What the budget does not see, the budget does not protect," he said. With debt service taking around 46% of budgets in many countries, and more than 32 African countries spending more on debt than on health, he said commitments often fail because they are unaffordable, not because governments are unwilling. "Treatment for life cannot be financed by a time-limited grant. A promise for life is an obligation, and obligations are written in the budget," he said, calling for HIV to be built into medium-term expenditure frameworks rather than annual appropriations.

South African minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, shared the country's experience of managing the transition from PEPFAR support. The country already finances 90% of its antiretroviral medicines domestically. It moved 62,000 key population patients to 3,772 state clinics and absorbed 1,500 data capturers, with Treasury releasing additional funds and philanthropic partners matching government contributions. "It did shake us, but we were lucky we had been financing this for 20 years," a South African official said.

Zimbabwe presented its National AIDS Trust Fund, financed through a 3% levy on income tax and ring-fenced for the HIV response. The fund raises around $80 million a year against a peak need of $430 million. The country has created more than 14,000 new health worker posts and plans to move community health workers onto the government payroll by 2027.

Speakers also highlighted regional solutions. Five Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states have signed a work programme for joint procurement, which could save $200 million to $300 million a year. Africa currently produces only 1% to 3% of its own medicines. Speakers said local manufacturing, including of new prevention products such as lenacapavir, is essential to sovereignty.

Community representatives warned that community-led organisations are the first to feel funding cuts and the last to be protected in transitions. They called for HIV services to be integrated into primary healthcare without dismantling specialised and community-led services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).