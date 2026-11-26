MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan recently found himself addressing one of the most unusual rumours surrounding him.

The actor revealed that people believe he bathes in 20 litres of milk and rose petals before facing the camera.

Ravi, who was seen sharing the hot seat with actress Madhuri Dixit on the upcoming special episode of the quiz reality show Kon Honar Crorepati, spoke about the rumours.

During their interaction, Madhuri asked Ravi about the rumour surrounding him that makes him laugh the most. The actor revealed that one of the funniest things he has heard is that he follows a rather elaborate ritual before every shot, bathing in milk and rose petals.

“Log kehte hain ki 20 litre doodh se nahata hai yeh, phir shot deta hai. Yeh sunkar main hans ke gir gaya,“ (People say that he bathes in 20 litres of milk and then gives a shot. I burst out laughing when I heard this)” Ravi said, laughing.

Taking the story further, Ravi recalls travelling from Gorakhpur after spending the entire night visiting different ghats on the occasion of Chhath Puja before catching an early morning flight for his shoot. He jokes that although he was ready in his vanity van, nobody had arranged the supposedly essential milk and rose petals for him.

He then turns to Madhuri and asks her to clear the air, pointing out that she has worked with him and would know whether he actually follows such a ritual.

Madhuri dismisses the rumour, drawing from her own experience of working with the actor. She says Ravi would often arrive after travelling through the night and immediately get ready to shoot, adding that he was nothing like the person described in the rumour.

The conversation comes ahead of their first film together, Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film also starred Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga and marks Ravi's first collaboration with Madhuri Dixit. Ravi had earlier described the opportunity to work with the veteran actress as a matter of great fortune.

Ravi has been receiving appreciation for his performances in recent projects including Laapataa Ladies and Maamla Legal Hai.

–IANS

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