MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Pakistan has reported 10th polio case in 2026 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Thursday, citing the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

The affected child is a 14-month-old girl from Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The NOEC said that genetic analysis revealed that the virus detected in the 14-month-old girl was related to the strain circulating in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Among the 10 polio cases detected in Pakistan, eight have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while two were in Sindh.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two nations in the world where wild poliovirus remains endemic. Polio workers in Pakistan have been frequently targeted in attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On November 4, a polio campaign team supervisor was kidnapped by unidentified assailants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Jamrud during the ongoing vaccination campaign.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad said that armed assailants kidnapped the polio campaign team supervisor, identified as Jalil Khan, and took him to an undisclosed place, The Express Tribune reported. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police was deployed in the area, and blockades were set up to find Khan.

On November 3, two police personnel were killed, and another was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on them when they were heading to join a polio team for security duty during the vaccination campaign in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Headquarters Deputy Superintendent of Police Liaquat Ali said that the attack took place near the Hashim Kor police checkpost in Pindiali tehsil of Mohmand, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

On November 2, four polio workers were kidnapped by unidentified assailants after being subjected to gunfire in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the details, four polio workers were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Tank and taken to an undisclosed place, The Express Tribune reported. Police had launched a probe into the incident.