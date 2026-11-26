Yamaha XSR 155 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stand out clearly if you love retro-style motorcycles. Both bikes bring unique designs and modern features to the table. The price gap between them is also not huge.

These two bikes offer completely different riding experiences, however. Yamaha XSR 155 focuses heavily on lightweight handling, quick performance, and excellent mileage. Hunter 350 banks on low-end torque, relaxed cruising, and a big engine feel. Let us see which bike actually fits your daily needs.

Price: Which bike fits your budget better?

Yamaha XSR 155 gets an introductory ex-showroom price of around ₹1.50 lakh. You might see slight price variations depending on the color you pick. Royal Enfield Hunter 350, on the other hand, starts at an ex-showroom price of roughly ₹1.38 lakh. Its price goes up to ₹1.72 lakh based on the variant and color scheme. Hunter 350 clearly saves you about ₹12,000 if you just compare the base models. This price gap changes based on the variants and features you choose, though. Keep in mind that these are just ex-showroom rates. Your final on-road price will vary in cities like Chennai depending on road tax, registration charges, and insurance.

Engine Specs: Should you pick the 155cc or the 350cc?

The engine forms the biggest difference between these two motorcycles. Yamaha XSR 155 packs a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor punches out 18.4 PS of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. You get a 6-speed gearbox along with Yamaha's famous VVA technology here.

Hunter 350 uses a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine. It delivers 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. You get a 5-speed gearbox with this setup. Hunter 350 clearly generates more power and torque on paper. The high low-end torque especially helps you ride easily in heavy city traffic without changing gears constantly.

The XSR 155 engine loves to rev high, on the other hand. You will definitely enjoy this bike if you like riding fast and shifting gears to extract peak engine performance.

Mileage: Does Yamaha win the fuel efficiency game?

Mileage matters a lot for everyday city riding. XSR 155 easily takes the lead in this department. Yamaha claims an ARAI mileage of about 45.5 kmpl for the XSR 155. Hunter 350 comes with a claimed mileage of about 36.2 kmpl. Road test results show that the XSR 155 delivers around 50.3 kmpl in city traffic and 51.7 kmpl on highways. Hunter 350 manages roughly 30.6 kmpl in the city and 39.8 kmpl on the highway during tests. These numbers reflect specific testing conditions, of course. Your actual mileage will depend purely on city traffic, your riding speed, bike maintenance, and throttle habits. XSR 155 makes perfect sense if you want high mileage for long daily office commutes.

Weight and Comfort: Which one handles better?

Yamaha XSR 155 weighs around 137 kg. Hunter 350 weighs between 177 kg and 181 kg depending on the variant. This means the Yamaha is a solid 40 kg lighter than the Hunter. XSR 155 easily cuts through heavy traffic and maneuvers perfectly in tight parking spots because of this weight advantage. The lighter body also helps you take corners confidently.

Hunter 350 features a 790 mm seat height, while the XSR 155 gets an 810 mm seat height. Shorter riders might find the Hunter's seat height slightly more comfortable. You must consider the heavy kerb weight of the Hunter too, though. Both bikes offer different riding postures. Hunter 350 gives you an upright and relaxed seating position. XSR 155 gives you a slightly sporty riding stance through its handlebar and footpeg placements.

You must also factor in the bad roads. Royal Enfield gave the Hunter 350 a revised suspension setup to handle potholes and speed breakers smoothly. The XSR 155 suspension feels slightly stiff on bad patches. You should definitely check this during your test ride if your daily route has terrible roads.

Features and Safety: Which bike offers more tech?

Yamaha XSR 155 leads the pack when you look at modern tech features. It brings a digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, LED lights, traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch. The VVA tech acts as its biggest selling point here.

Hunter 350 offers a digi-analog instrument cluster, Tripper navigation (on specific variants), a USB Type-C charging port, an LED headlight, and an assist and slipper clutch. The ABS and braking setups vary based on the variant you buy. You should pick the XSR 155 if you want proper modern tech and electronic rider aids. You should look at the Hunter 350 if you prefer a classic old-school setup with simple navigation.

Final Verdict: Which one should you buy?

No single answer exists for this question. Your final choice depends entirely on your daily usage and personal expectations.

Who should buy the Yamaha XSR 155:



Riders who want a very lightweight motorcycle.

People who want great mileage and quick top-end performance.

Commuters who need an easy-handling bike for daily traffic. Tech lovers who want modern features and safety aids.

Who should buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350:



Fans who want the classic torquey 350cc engine feel.

Riders who want strong pulling power at slow city speeds.

People who prefer a straight, relaxed seating posture. Shorter riders who need an accessible seat height and softer suspension.

Yamaha XSR 155 remains the ultimate choice if you want lightweight agility, better fuel efficiency, fast speeds, and modern electronics. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stays perfect if you want that big engine feel, strong torque, relaxed highway cruising, and pure retro charm. You should test ride both motorcycles properly and decide based on your height, comfort, and daily route conditions.