A heartwarming moment from Australia's Parliament has gone viral after Senator Fatima Payman was seen addressing the Senate with her six-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, in her arms.

The incident took place during a parliamentary sitting on November 24–25. Payman, an independent senator representing Western Australia, continued delivering her speech while comfortably holding her infant daughter.

Fatima Payman won Western Australia's sixth and final Senate seat, becoming the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman in parliament. She delivered an emotional speech to the Senate, as her family watched from the gallery.

#fatimapayman #australia #muslim #hijab #senate #emotional Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) September 11, 2022

The unusual yet endearing sight stood out amid the otherwise formal proceedings, as the senator managed her parliamentary responsibilities without being separated from her child.

Senator Lidia Thorpe Plays Peek-A-Boo With Baby During Speech

Adding to the adorable moment was fellow senator Lidia Thorpe, who was seated directly behind Payman.

As Payman continued speaking, Thorpe made playful faces and gestures to catch the baby's attention. She was seen playing peek-a-boo with Aaliyah, keeping the little one entertained throughout the interaction.

The video has attracted attention on social media, with viewers appreciating the spontaneous display of warmth and camaraderie between the two lawmakers.

The moment also sparked conversations about creating more inclusive workplaces where parents can balance professional commitments with childcare responsibilities.

Australian Parliament Allows Senators To Bring Infants Into Chamber

The incident also highlighted Australia's parliamentary provisions that allow lawmakers to bring their infants into the Senate chamber.

Unlike several other legislative institutions, Australia's parliamentary rules make accommodations for senators who are caring for young children. Lawmakers are permitted to look after and briefly feed their infants while participating in parliamentary proceedings, provided the Senate's business is not disrupted.

Payman also holds a notable distinction as the first senator from Western Australia to give birth while serving in Parliament.

The heartwarming interaction took place on an important day for the Senate, which passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill. Payman subsequently described the legislation as a first step towards challenging the profit-driven practices of major technology companies and strengthening protections for online users, particularly children.