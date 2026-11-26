Melania Trump Brings Number of Reunited Children to New Milestone
(MENAFN) US First Lady Melania Trump has helped secure the reunification of nine additional Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, raising the overall number of children returned through her humanitarian initiative to 43, the White House announced Wednesday.
The latest development marks the seventh reunion effort she has supported since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, which resulted in children becoming separated from their relatives.
According to the Office of the First Lady, the latest reunifications were achieved with the “full cooperation” of the Russian and Ukrainian leaderships. However, officials did not disclose the children's names or provide information about the circumstances surrounding their separation.
“We can heal the world through peace, and peace begins with our children,” Trump said, adding that every child reunited with their parents represents progress toward a more hopeful future for humanity.
She emphasized that children affected by the conflict are unable to comprehend why “geography and government” have exposed them to the devastating consequences of war.
“As adults, it is our moral imperative to elevate our children above the divisions that power war,” she said.
The first lady reaffirmed her commitment to supporting efforts aimed at bringing separated children back together with their families, indicating that her humanitarian work would continue.
The announcement comes after reports of her involvement in arranging a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky and surrounding areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region.
According to the White House, the suspension of hostilities prevented nearly 800 deaths and enabled humanitarian organizations to deliver essential supplies, including food, drinking water, medicines and medical care, to vulnerable residents.
The latest development marks the seventh reunion effort she has supported since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, which resulted in children becoming separated from their relatives.
According to the Office of the First Lady, the latest reunifications were achieved with the “full cooperation” of the Russian and Ukrainian leaderships. However, officials did not disclose the children's names or provide information about the circumstances surrounding their separation.
“We can heal the world through peace, and peace begins with our children,” Trump said, adding that every child reunited with their parents represents progress toward a more hopeful future for humanity.
She emphasized that children affected by the conflict are unable to comprehend why “geography and government” have exposed them to the devastating consequences of war.
“As adults, it is our moral imperative to elevate our children above the divisions that power war,” she said.
The first lady reaffirmed her commitment to supporting efforts aimed at bringing separated children back together with their families, indicating that her humanitarian work would continue.
The announcement comes after reports of her involvement in arranging a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky and surrounding areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region.
According to the White House, the suspension of hostilities prevented nearly 800 deaths and enabled humanitarian organizations to deliver essential supplies, including food, drinking water, medicines and medical care, to vulnerable residents.
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