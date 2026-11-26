Ukraine's Strikes Keep Russian Fuel Market Under Pressure
(MENAFN) Russia continues to face challenges in maintaining adequate domestic fuel supplies as refinery maintenance operations and attacks on energy facilities disrupt production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Addressing reporters at a news conference in Moscow, Novak explained that the government was relying on petroleum product imports to compensate for shortages resulting from Ukrainian strikes against energy infrastructure.
"The situation is currently quite tense due to a number of oil refineries being under maintenance," he said.
He stressed that officials were taking extensive measures to prevent supply disruptions across the country, with imports from neighboring states and more distant markets playing an important role in meeting domestic demand.
"The maximum possible efforts are being made to supply the domestic market, including through deliveries from neighboring and more distant countries," he said.
Novak noted that despite ongoing supply difficulties, the overall market situation remained relatively stable. However, the domestic fuel shortfall had not been eliminated and continued to be addressed through shipments from abroad.
He previously outlined several urgent measures to ease pressure on the market, including accelerating repairs and the reopening of refineries, obtaining additional quantities of fuel that does not meet standard specifications, and maintaining imports of petroleum products.
The deputy prime minister also revealed that the government expects to determine in December whether to extend gasoline export restrictions beyond January 2027. He explained that the decision would be based on projections concerning domestic fuel availability and anticipated consumption.
Addressing reporters at a news conference in Moscow, Novak explained that the government was relying on petroleum product imports to compensate for shortages resulting from Ukrainian strikes against energy infrastructure.
"The situation is currently quite tense due to a number of oil refineries being under maintenance," he said.
He stressed that officials were taking extensive measures to prevent supply disruptions across the country, with imports from neighboring states and more distant markets playing an important role in meeting domestic demand.
"The maximum possible efforts are being made to supply the domestic market, including through deliveries from neighboring and more distant countries," he said.
Novak noted that despite ongoing supply difficulties, the overall market situation remained relatively stable. However, the domestic fuel shortfall had not been eliminated and continued to be addressed through shipments from abroad.
He previously outlined several urgent measures to ease pressure on the market, including accelerating repairs and the reopening of refineries, obtaining additional quantities of fuel that does not meet standard specifications, and maintaining imports of petroleum products.
The deputy prime minister also revealed that the government expects to determine in December whether to extend gasoline export restrictions beyond January 2027. He explained that the decision would be based on projections concerning domestic fuel availability and anticipated consumption.
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