Russia, Brunei Strengthen Relations Through Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah formalized a new phase in relations between their countries on Wednesday by signing a declaration that upgrades bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
During talks with the Bruneian leader in Moscow, Putin expressed optimism about expanding economic cooperation, predicting that bilateral trade would surpass $1 billion this year. He described the current direction of commercial relations as “positive.”
“I would like to note that our trade and economic ties are developing; although the volume in absolute terms is still modest, the trend is nonetheless very good: this year our turnover will exceed one billion dollars, but good prerequisites have been created for development in the future,” he said.
Putin also welcomed Brunei's introduction of visa-free entry arrangements for citizens of both countries, noting that the measure would encourage tourism and facilitate greater interaction between their populations.
Following the discussions, the Russian president outlined several areas in which Moscow intends to expand cooperation with Brunei, particularly in the energy industry. He confirmed Russia's readiness to provide technical knowledge and technological support to help develop the Southeast Asian nation's energy sector.
Among the proposed areas of collaboration, Putin highlighted Russian assistance in raising production levels at oil and natural gas fields, alongside opportunities to increase exports of petrochemical goods to Brunei.
He further stated that Moscow could supply Halal-certified meat to the country and share its technical experience in extracting mineral resources from difficult-to-develop reserves.
During talks with the Bruneian leader in Moscow, Putin expressed optimism about expanding economic cooperation, predicting that bilateral trade would surpass $1 billion this year. He described the current direction of commercial relations as “positive.”
“I would like to note that our trade and economic ties are developing; although the volume in absolute terms is still modest, the trend is nonetheless very good: this year our turnover will exceed one billion dollars, but good prerequisites have been created for development in the future,” he said.
Putin also welcomed Brunei's introduction of visa-free entry arrangements for citizens of both countries, noting that the measure would encourage tourism and facilitate greater interaction between their populations.
Following the discussions, the Russian president outlined several areas in which Moscow intends to expand cooperation with Brunei, particularly in the energy industry. He confirmed Russia's readiness to provide technical knowledge and technological support to help develop the Southeast Asian nation's energy sector.
Among the proposed areas of collaboration, Putin highlighted Russian assistance in raising production levels at oil and natural gas fields, alongside opportunities to increase exports of petrochemical goods to Brunei.
He further stated that Moscow could supply Halal-certified meat to the country and share its technical experience in extracting mineral resources from difficult-to-develop reserves.
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