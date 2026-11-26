Russia Keeps Retaliatory Options Open After Attack on Warship in Libya
(MENAFN) Russia has refused to dismiss the possibility of targeting Ukrainian vessels docked at foreign ports following an attack on a Russian military corvette in Libya, an incident for which Ukraine has claimed responsibility.
During a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Moscow was considering military strikes against Ukrainian ships operating from overseas ports.
"Everything that needs to be done as part of the special military operation to achieve the objectives set before us will be done."
Peskov also endorsed the Libyan government's announcement that it intended to respond to Kyiv over what it described as “a terrorist attack” against a Russian vessel at the port of Benghazi.
“Of course, no state leaves any attempt on the lives of its military personnel unpunished,” he stressed.
When questioned about the number of Russian personnel injured in the Libyan incident, as well as military fatalities suffered by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine, Peskov directed journalists to seek information from the Defense Ministry.
He also cautioned against relying on casualty estimates published by sources other than the ministry, insisting that official figures should come exclusively from the defense authorities.
“The only body that can officially disclose casualty figures is the Russian Defense Ministry. I suggest not taking any other figures into account,” he said.
Addressing developments in the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin spokesman declined to provide details about media reports concerning the discussions held during trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.
During a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Moscow was considering military strikes against Ukrainian ships operating from overseas ports.
"Everything that needs to be done as part of the special military operation to achieve the objectives set before us will be done."
Peskov also endorsed the Libyan government's announcement that it intended to respond to Kyiv over what it described as “a terrorist attack” against a Russian vessel at the port of Benghazi.
“Of course, no state leaves any attempt on the lives of its military personnel unpunished,” he stressed.
When questioned about the number of Russian personnel injured in the Libyan incident, as well as military fatalities suffered by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine, Peskov directed journalists to seek information from the Defense Ministry.
He also cautioned against relying on casualty estimates published by sources other than the ministry, insisting that official figures should come exclusively from the defense authorities.
“The only body that can officially disclose casualty figures is the Russian Defense Ministry. I suggest not taking any other figures into account,” he said.
Addressing developments in the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin spokesman declined to provide details about media reports concerning the discussions held during trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment