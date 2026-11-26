Macron Sets December Deadline for EU Long-Term Budget Negotiations
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron believes negotiations over the European Union's next seven-year budget should not extend beyond December if member states fail to secure an agreement by that time, according to French broadcaster BFMTV, citing the French presidency.
“It is clear to the president that it does not seem possible to continue these negotiations beyond December if they have not produced an outcome by then,” an adviser to Macron told reporters, according to BFMTV.
The comments indicate that further discussions could be postponed until after France's presidential election, scheduled for the spring, the broadcaster reported.
Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa presented a proposed budget for the 2028-2034 period on Saturday, setting its overall value 10% below the European Commission's initial proposal. The reduction amounts to €204 billion ($224 billion) based on current prices.
Costa explained that the revised financial framework would maintain national contributions at levels close to those currently in place while directing additional resources toward defense, economic competitiveness and border management.
Under the proposal, the average contribution from EU member states would increase slightly, rising from 0.80% to 0.82% of their gross national income.
European leaders are scheduled to examine the revised budget plan during an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Its adoption requires unanimous agreement from all EU member states.
“It is clear to the president that it does not seem possible to continue these negotiations beyond December if they have not produced an outcome by then,” an adviser to Macron told reporters, according to BFMTV.
The comments indicate that further discussions could be postponed until after France's presidential election, scheduled for the spring, the broadcaster reported.
Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa presented a proposed budget for the 2028-2034 period on Saturday, setting its overall value 10% below the European Commission's initial proposal. The reduction amounts to €204 billion ($224 billion) based on current prices.
Costa explained that the revised financial framework would maintain national contributions at levels close to those currently in place while directing additional resources toward defense, economic competitiveness and border management.
Under the proposal, the average contribution from EU member states would increase slightly, rising from 0.80% to 0.82% of their gross national income.
European leaders are scheduled to examine the revised budget plan during an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Its adoption requires unanimous agreement from all EU member states.
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