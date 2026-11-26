Eisenkot Considers Yair Golan for Israel’s Public Security Ministry
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot is preparing to put forward Yair Golan as his candidate for the public security ministerial position, according to a report published Wednesday by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.
The reported nomination comes as disagreements deepen within Eisenkot's Change Bloc, following the Democrats' decision to suspend negotiations with his Yashar party.
According to the newspaper, the Democrats are demanding influential senior cabinet positions that would carry greater authority than the ministries reportedly allocated to Yisrael Beiteinu. Previous media reports indicated that the latter party is expected to receive the defense and immigration absorption portfolios.
Should Golan secure the appointment, the former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli military would replace Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, at the ministry responsible for overseeing police operations.
Golan has repeatedly challenged Ben-Gvir's approach toward Arab citizens of Israel and accused him of interfering in police operations and decisions.
Arab citizens represent approximately 21% of Israel's population, which exceeds 10 million people.
Disagreements threaten Change Bloc negotiations
The political tensions escalated on Tuesday evening when Golan announced that he was halting discussions with Yashar over the party's negotiations with Likud, headed by outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He subsequently deleted the statement from his social media account.
The reported nomination comes as disagreements deepen within Eisenkot's Change Bloc, following the Democrats' decision to suspend negotiations with his Yashar party.
According to the newspaper, the Democrats are demanding influential senior cabinet positions that would carry greater authority than the ministries reportedly allocated to Yisrael Beiteinu. Previous media reports indicated that the latter party is expected to receive the defense and immigration absorption portfolios.
Should Golan secure the appointment, the former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli military would replace Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, at the ministry responsible for overseeing police operations.
Golan has repeatedly challenged Ben-Gvir's approach toward Arab citizens of Israel and accused him of interfering in police operations and decisions.
Arab citizens represent approximately 21% of Israel's population, which exceeds 10 million people.
Disagreements threaten Change Bloc negotiations
The political tensions escalated on Tuesday evening when Golan announced that he was halting discussions with Yashar over the party's negotiations with Likud, headed by outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He subsequently deleted the statement from his social media account.
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