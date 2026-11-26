Lavrov Challenges Europe's Commitment to Ukraine Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the European Union of failing to demonstrate a serious commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, describing its approach as "megaphone diplomacy" during remarks on Wednesday.
Addressing a news conference in the Belarusian city of Gomel, Lavrov questioned whether Brussels genuinely intended to advance diplomatic efforts toward a settlement.
"The European Commission regularly makes various statements, but the fact that these are not accompanied by any specific proposals conveyed to the Russian side through diplomatic channels confirms, in my view, the unseriousness of Brussels’ approach," he stressed.
Lavrov maintained that Moscow had never engaged in discussions with the European Commission regarding negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
He also expressed reservations about the possible involvement of European countries in the ongoing diplomatic process, arguing that Russia first needed clarification about the role they intended to assume in shaping future security arrangements.
According to the Russian foreign minister, European representatives have shown little willingness to communicate their positions to Moscow before seeking a place at the negotiating table.
"We asked representatives of European countries to come to us or convey their position in some other way. They say, 'No, we don’t want to explain anything to you, we want to sit down at the negotiating table immediately'," he said.
Lavrov further criticized what he described as Europe's negotiating attitude, suggesting that Moscow would not accept such conditions for diplomatic engagement.
"With such manners and intentions, they will sit down at the negotiating table and immediately put their feet on it. We don’t need that," he added.
Addressing a news conference in the Belarusian city of Gomel, Lavrov questioned whether Brussels genuinely intended to advance diplomatic efforts toward a settlement.
"The European Commission regularly makes various statements, but the fact that these are not accompanied by any specific proposals conveyed to the Russian side through diplomatic channels confirms, in my view, the unseriousness of Brussels’ approach," he stressed.
Lavrov maintained that Moscow had never engaged in discussions with the European Commission regarding negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
He also expressed reservations about the possible involvement of European countries in the ongoing diplomatic process, arguing that Russia first needed clarification about the role they intended to assume in shaping future security arrangements.
According to the Russian foreign minister, European representatives have shown little willingness to communicate their positions to Moscow before seeking a place at the negotiating table.
"We asked representatives of European countries to come to us or convey their position in some other way. They say, 'No, we don’t want to explain anything to you, we want to sit down at the negotiating table immediately'," he said.
Lavrov further criticized what he described as Europe's negotiating attitude, suggesting that Moscow would not accept such conditions for diplomatic engagement.
"With such manners and intentions, they will sit down at the negotiating table and immediately put their feet on it. We don’t need that," he added.
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