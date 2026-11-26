El Hierro Records Unprecedented Daily Arrival of Migrants in Spain
(MENAFN) The Spanish island of El Hierro received an unprecedented 1,971 migrants on Tuesday, marking the largest number of arrivals recorded in a single day by Spain's maritime rescue services, according to figures reported by Spanish news agency EFE.
The migrants reached the island aboard 14 separate boats, while emergency services confirmed that one person had died during the journey, based on data cited by EFE.
Among those who arrived were at least 203 women and 137 children, including a baby girl who was born just four days earlier while crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
With a population of approximately 12,000, El Hierro has opened a temporary field hospital to help accommodate the growing number of arrivals and reduce pressure on its existing medical facilities.
The latest influx exceeded the previous daily record of 1,580 migrants rescued across El Hierro, Gran Canaria and Tenerife on Nov. 14.
The arrivals continued into Wednesday, when another 190 people reached El Hierro aboard two boats during the early hours, according to regional public broadcaster RTVC.
Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo highlighted the human consequences of the situation in a statement shared on X.
"Days like today show us the human dimension of the migration challenge facing the Canary Islands and El Hierro," he wrote.
Clavijo had also expressed concern on Tuesday over Spain's diplomatic initiatives in Senegal and Gambia, saying these efforts were "not having the desired effect."
The migrants reached the island aboard 14 separate boats, while emergency services confirmed that one person had died during the journey, based on data cited by EFE.
Among those who arrived were at least 203 women and 137 children, including a baby girl who was born just four days earlier while crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
With a population of approximately 12,000, El Hierro has opened a temporary field hospital to help accommodate the growing number of arrivals and reduce pressure on its existing medical facilities.
The latest influx exceeded the previous daily record of 1,580 migrants rescued across El Hierro, Gran Canaria and Tenerife on Nov. 14.
The arrivals continued into Wednesday, when another 190 people reached El Hierro aboard two boats during the early hours, according to regional public broadcaster RTVC.
Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo highlighted the human consequences of the situation in a statement shared on X.
"Days like today show us the human dimension of the migration challenge facing the Canary Islands and El Hierro," he wrote.
Clavijo had also expressed concern on Tuesday over Spain's diplomatic initiatives in Senegal and Gambia, saying these efforts were "not having the desired effect."
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