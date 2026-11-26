UK Survey Reveals Widespread Misconceptions About Immigration Figures
(MENAFN) A large proportion of adults in the United Kingdom have incorrect perceptions of immigration trends, refugee populations and public support for asylum seekers, according to research conducted by King's College London.
The study, carried out by the university's Policy Institute in collaboration with YouGov, gathered responses from 1,827 British adults between March 23 and 27.
The results indicated that 63% of participants mistakenly thought net migration had risen between June 2024 and June 2025, despite official figures showing a substantial decline.
According to the research, net migration dropped by 66% over the period, falling from 649,000 to 219,000. However, just 4% of those surveyed accurately recognized the extent of the decrease.
The research also highlighted widespread misunderstandings surrounding irregular migration across the English Channel. Nearly half of respondents, accounting for 46%, believed the growth in small-boat arrivals was significantly higher than the actual figure.
Those holding this view estimated that crossings had increased by at least 30% between 2024 and 2025, whereas the recorded rise stood at 13%.
The study, carried out by the university's Policy Institute in collaboration with YouGov, gathered responses from 1,827 British adults between March 23 and 27.
The results indicated that 63% of participants mistakenly thought net migration had risen between June 2024 and June 2025, despite official figures showing a substantial decline.
According to the research, net migration dropped by 66% over the period, falling from 649,000 to 219,000. However, just 4% of those surveyed accurately recognized the extent of the decrease.
The research also highlighted widespread misunderstandings surrounding irregular migration across the English Channel. Nearly half of respondents, accounting for 46%, believed the growth in small-boat arrivals was significantly higher than the actual figure.
Those holding this view estimated that crossings had increased by at least 30% between 2024 and 2025, whereas the recorded rise stood at 13%.
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