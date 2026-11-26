Britain Establishes Panel to Examine Nuclear Test Fallout on Veterans
(MENAFN) The British government is preparing to launch an independent investigation into the long-term effects of the country's nuclear weapons testing program on military veterans and their relatives, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced.
Burnham revealed the plan on Tuesday following discussions at Downing Street with representatives of the nuclear test veterans' community.
According to an official government statement, Bishop James Jones, who previously headed the independent investigation into the Hillsborough disaster, will oversee the new panel.
The inquiry will adopt an approach similar to that of the Hillsborough Independent Panel, which prioritized establishing the facts surrounding the disaster while ensuring affected families played a central role in the investigation.
Officials expect the panel to publish preliminary findings ahead of the 75th anniversary of Britain's first nuclear weapons test, which took place in 1952.
"Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth, and that's exactly what the Independent Panel will establish," Burnham said.
"My message to the community is this: we will be led by the truth, and I am clear that the government must act on the recommendations of the panel," he added.
The decision comes after years of efforts by former military personnel and their relatives to obtain greater accountability and access to information concerning the possible long-term health effects of Britain's nuclear testing activities.
Burnham revealed the plan on Tuesday following discussions at Downing Street with representatives of the nuclear test veterans' community.
According to an official government statement, Bishop James Jones, who previously headed the independent investigation into the Hillsborough disaster, will oversee the new panel.
The inquiry will adopt an approach similar to that of the Hillsborough Independent Panel, which prioritized establishing the facts surrounding the disaster while ensuring affected families played a central role in the investigation.
Officials expect the panel to publish preliminary findings ahead of the 75th anniversary of Britain's first nuclear weapons test, which took place in 1952.
"Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth, and that's exactly what the Independent Panel will establish," Burnham said.
"My message to the community is this: we will be led by the truth, and I am clear that the government must act on the recommendations of the panel," he added.
The decision comes after years of efforts by former military personnel and their relatives to obtain greater accountability and access to information concerning the possible long-term health effects of Britain's nuclear testing activities.
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