Malaysia Takes Legal Action Against Google Over YouTube Content Oversight
(MENAFN) Malaysia's communications regulator has launched two legal cases against US technology company Google, demanding 600 million Malaysian ringgit ($146 million) in compensation over allegations that it failed to adequately tackle harmful material published on YouTube.
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced Wednesday that the lawsuits concern alleged violations of legal requirements and licensing obligations. Each case seeks 300 million ringgit ($73 million) in damages.
The first legal action accuses Google of insufficiently addressing thousands of reports involving dangerous online material, particularly gambling activities, fraudulent schemes and scams.
According to the commission, it submitted 74,703 complaints to YouTube between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28. Of these submissions, 74,569, representing 99.8%, involved online gambling content.
The regulator said YouTube responded to or removed material in 32,781 reported cases within 24 hours, while 4,950 complaints received no response. Additionally, 1,468 cases required more than 30 days to address, with another 35 taking longer than 90 days.
The second lawsuit focuses on Google's alleged failure to stop the repeated publication of prohibited material by Malaysian blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, widely known as Papagomo. The commission argued that the company did not prevent the content from reappearing despite an interim court order issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 19.
MCMC explained that its compensation demands are intended to recover expenses associated with handling more than 50,000 incidents involving harmful online material while discouraging similar violations in the future.
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced Wednesday that the lawsuits concern alleged violations of legal requirements and licensing obligations. Each case seeks 300 million ringgit ($73 million) in damages.
The first legal action accuses Google of insufficiently addressing thousands of reports involving dangerous online material, particularly gambling activities, fraudulent schemes and scams.
According to the commission, it submitted 74,703 complaints to YouTube between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28. Of these submissions, 74,569, representing 99.8%, involved online gambling content.
The regulator said YouTube responded to or removed material in 32,781 reported cases within 24 hours, while 4,950 complaints received no response. Additionally, 1,468 cases required more than 30 days to address, with another 35 taking longer than 90 days.
The second lawsuit focuses on Google's alleged failure to stop the repeated publication of prohibited material by Malaysian blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, widely known as Papagomo. The commission argued that the company did not prevent the content from reappearing despite an interim court order issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 19.
MCMC explained that its compensation demands are intended to recover expenses associated with handling more than 50,000 incidents involving harmful online material while discouraging similar violations in the future.
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