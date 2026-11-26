Iraq Intensifies Oil-Smuggling Crackdown, Uncovers Pipeline Tampering
(MENAFN) Iraq's National Security Service announced Wednesday that it had disrupted illegal operations involving the smuggling of crude oil and petroleum products while uncovering unauthorized interference with an oil pipeline in two governorates.
In an official statement, the agency confirmed that its personnel “thwarted attempts to smuggle oil and its derivatives and detected a breach in an oil pipeline in two governorates.”
However, the security body did not disclose the specific locations involved, the volume of petroleum products targeted or whether the operation resulted in any arrests.
The announcement followed a series of government measures introduced a day earlier by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who removed the head of the Border Ports Authority along with several high-ranking security officials over suspected involvement in oil-smuggling operations.
Al-Zaidi also instructed authorities to shut down unauthorized border crossings and illegal transportation routes, while directing that all crude oil and petroleum products exports be handled exclusively through the federal Oil Ministry.
These actions form part of a wider campaign to combat the illegal trade in Iraqi oil. The government has also stepped up security operations in Jurf al-Sakhar, an area in central Iraq, deploying army personnel and Energy Police units to protect the territory and safeguard its oil pipeline infrastructure.
In a separate development, the Iraqi News Agency reported Wednesday that Farhan al-Fartousi, the former director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, had been detained in Cairo in connection with corruption allegations.
In an official statement, the agency confirmed that its personnel “thwarted attempts to smuggle oil and its derivatives and detected a breach in an oil pipeline in two governorates.”
However, the security body did not disclose the specific locations involved, the volume of petroleum products targeted or whether the operation resulted in any arrests.
The announcement followed a series of government measures introduced a day earlier by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who removed the head of the Border Ports Authority along with several high-ranking security officials over suspected involvement in oil-smuggling operations.
Al-Zaidi also instructed authorities to shut down unauthorized border crossings and illegal transportation routes, while directing that all crude oil and petroleum products exports be handled exclusively through the federal Oil Ministry.
These actions form part of a wider campaign to combat the illegal trade in Iraqi oil. The government has also stepped up security operations in Jurf al-Sakhar, an area in central Iraq, deploying army personnel and Energy Police units to protect the territory and safeguard its oil pipeline infrastructure.
In a separate development, the Iraqi News Agency reported Wednesday that Farhan al-Fartousi, the former director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, had been detained in Cairo in connection with corruption allegations.
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