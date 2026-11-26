Eurostar Strike Triggers Train Cancellations, Disrupts Paris-London Route
(MENAFN) Unexpected industrial action by Eurostar workers in Paris and Brussels caused widespread interruptions to rail services on Wednesday, resulting in multiple cancellations as employees pressed for better pay amid ongoing negotiations, according to reports from French broadcaster BFMTV.
A union representative said the walkout was organized to secure improved salaries during the company's annual mandatory wage discussions.
By Wednesday morning, at least five services had been canceled, while passengers also experienced delays at Brussels-Midi railway station.
The disruption primarily affected connections between Paris and London, with travelers unable to purchase tickets for Wednesday's departures through Eurostar's official website.
"Due to unexpected industrial action today, we are experiencing cancellations and severe disruption to our trains between London and Paris today. Other routes might be impacted too," Eurostar said in a statement on its website.
The rail operator urged customers to rearrange their travel plans and avoid traveling on the affected services where possible.
Addressing the workers' demands for higher salaries, Eurostar maintained that discussions with union representatives were still underway and rejected suggestions that negotiations had collapsed.
"Discussions are continuing with the union, and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue," it said.
A union representative said the walkout was organized to secure improved salaries during the company's annual mandatory wage discussions.
By Wednesday morning, at least five services had been canceled, while passengers also experienced delays at Brussels-Midi railway station.
The disruption primarily affected connections between Paris and London, with travelers unable to purchase tickets for Wednesday's departures through Eurostar's official website.
"Due to unexpected industrial action today, we are experiencing cancellations and severe disruption to our trains between London and Paris today. Other routes might be impacted too," Eurostar said in a statement on its website.
The rail operator urged customers to rearrange their travel plans and avoid traveling on the affected services where possible.
Addressing the workers' demands for higher salaries, Eurostar maintained that discussions with union representatives were still underway and rejected suggestions that negotiations had collapsed.
"Discussions are continuing with the union, and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue," it said.
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