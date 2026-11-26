MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Norwegian energy company Equinor has revised its 2026 production growth guidance to around 3%, down from the previously expected 4%, following temporary production shutdowns at its Bacalhau and Visund fields and operational challenges at Johan Castberg, Equinor said on November 25.

According to the company, temporary shutdowns at Bacalhau and Visund are expected to reduce average production by 15,000-20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for the year.

"Based on the incidents in Brazil and on the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor changes its production guidance back to around 3 percent growth for 2026. This is in line with the guiding provided at the start of the year. However, it is a reduction from the increased guiding to around 4 percent, communicated in connection with the third quarter results following strong operational performance across several fields," the company said.

On November 18, a dropped-object incident occurred on the Bacalhau floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Brazil. No injuries were reported, but equipment was affected. Equinor informed Brazil's industry regulator, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), that production had been shut down following the incident.

Based on current information, production is expected to remain suspended for approximately five to eight weeks, depending on the measures required to ensure a safe restart. Equinor is working with its contractors to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the Visund field will remain shut down for around two months following a fire in the emergency power switchboard room on November 4. At the Johan Castberg field, production has recently been temporarily reduced to a minimum because oil offloading is currently not possible. Work is underway to restore safe offloading operations.

Equinor emphasized that the incidents would have no impact on recoverable reserves.