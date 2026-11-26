MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Armenia have discussed expanding cooperation in transport, energy, trade, finance and high technology, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The discussions took place during the 11th meeting of the Turkmen-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat, attended by a delegation led by Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan.

The meeting covered a broad range of bilateral cooperation, including transport, fuel and energy, finance, science, education, healthcare, culture and sports. Participants also reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached at previous meetings.

Particular attention was given to strengthening regional connectivity and activating the Trans-Caspian transport corridor. The sides also discussed the potential use of artificial intelligence to support regional development.

In the energy sector, the discussions focused on diversifying export routes for hydrocarbons and electricity, the government press service reported.

The two countries also considered expanding scientific and educational ties, including exchanges of research and technological advances. They discussed establishing direct contacts between research institutions, scientific centers and universities in Turkmenistan and Armenia.

Other areas included cooperation between healthcare institutions, sports federations and cultural organizations, as well as joint efforts to study and protect historical and cultural heritage sites.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a protocol outlining priority areas for bilateral cooperation and practical steps to implement the agreements reached.