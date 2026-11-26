MENAFN - Trend News Agency)British energy major bp has announced a strategic partnership with Indian technology services company Wipro Limited to transform its core finance operations, under which around 3,000 bp employees in India, Hungary and Malaysia will move to Wipro.

According to bp, the partnership will leverage Wipro's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), automation and digital transformation to improve efficiency, streamline processes and strengthen the company's long-term cost competitiveness.

The new operating model is expected to take effect in 2027, subject to applicable conditions.

"We believe this partnership with Wipro is the best path forward for bp and our people as we build a simpler, stronger, more valuable bp. It moves us closer to best-in-class finance operations while giving our people opportunities to continue to develop their skills. Wipro brings specialist digital capabilities and investment that will help us make better use of finance operations technology, deliver value for the business more quickly and simplify how we work," said Kate Thomson, bp's Chief Financial Officer.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, said the partnership would support large-scale technology transformation and help deliver business outcomes through AI.

"This landmark engagement with bp underscores our commitment to leveraging our deep domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence to drive large-scale technology transformation. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock measurable business outcomes for bp in the AI-first world. I also welcome the bp employees joining the Wipro family, and look forward to integrating their specialized skills with our consulting-led, AI-powered strategy," he said.

bp will retain overall accountability for standards, controls, data and technology governance, while PwC will provide controls oversight.