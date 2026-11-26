Under the proposed transaction, Limagrain Field Seeds would acquire 100% of Lidea's share capital.

This project would enable Vilmorin & Cie to strengthen its leading position in field seeds in France and in Europe.

Lidea would expand Vilmorin & Cie's portfolio of seed varieties and reinforce its research, seed production and sales development capabilities.



Today, Vilmorin & Cie announces that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Euralis, a French agri-food cooperative, to acquire its field seed subsidiary, Lidea. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Vilmorin & Cie, through its Field Seeds Business Line“Limagrain Field Seeds”, would acquire 100% of Lidea's share capital (The proposed acquisition does not include Lidea's operations in Russia).

This strategic transaction would represent an important step in Vilmorin & Cie's ambition-and its shareholder Limagrain-to strengthen its leadership in the European field seeds market through a multi-species approach.

Lidea is a French seed producer and one of Europe's leading field seed companies. The company, based in Lescar in southwest France, develops and sells a wide range of crops suited to the needs of farmers in France and around the world.

Lidea would join the Limagrain Field Seeds (LFS) division of Vilmorin & Cie, the world's leading pure player in field seeds. LFS is organized into three main geographic business areas, with subsidiaries in 34 countries and sales in 81, supplying farmers with corn, wheat, sunflower, winter rapeseed, and other regional crop seeds. Its 53 research centers and stations make sure that the plant varieties it develops are tailored to produce the best results in every region.

The proposed deal aims to combine two companies with similar DNA and strong geographic, commercial and genetic complementarities. A tie-up would bolster Vilmorin & Cie's leadership in Europe-particularly in central and eastern Europe-and its diversified crop portfolio.

Seed innovation drives Vilmorin & Cie's ambitions

Gene editing and AI technologies are on the rise at a time when French and European food autonomy hangs in the balance. And seeds are the first link in that chain. That is why Vilmorin & Cie devotes 16% of its revenue to R&D every year, contributing to food autonomy and advances in plant genetics.

We always strive to breed varieties that produce greater yields and more reliable harvests, with better disease resistance and climate adaptation. Combining the complementary selection expertise and genetic resources of Vilmorin & Cie and Lidea would expand our research horizons and help us tailor our crop offerings to a wider range of geographies, farming conditions and end markets.

Next steps

The completion of the proposed transaction would be subject to legal requirements for informing and consulting employee representatives, obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, and fulfilling any contractual obligations.

Entering into exclusive discussions does not guarantee a specific outcome. Until any proposed transaction is finalized, Vilmorin & Cie and Lidea remain independent companies and will continue to operate as usual.

For more information on the announcement of the potential deal, please consult the press release issued by Limagrain, Vilmorin & Cie's shareholder:



ABOUT VILMORIN & CIE

The 4th largest seed company in the world, pure play in its sector, Vilmorin & Cie creates, produces and distributes seeds for vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements in a context of accelerating climatic, environmental and demographic challenges.

Vilmorin & Cie is a historical expert in plant breeding, with around 6,000 varieties in its portfolio and several hundred new varieties marketed each year. It has become an international leader, offering all forms of agriculture, on all continents, the capacity to produce more and to produce better, while preserving the independence and freedom of choice of farmers and vegetable growers with regard to their other production factors. Vilmorin & Cie relies on research & development for its ongoing growth, and on the controlled internationalization of its business activities, in order to durably strengthen its competitive positions in the long term on structurally buoyant world markets.

True to its long-term vision of development, Vilmorin & Cie's strategy and performance are based on respect for the values shared with its parent company, the agricultural cooperative Limagrain: boldness, progress, perseverance and cooperation.

PRESS CONTACTS

Vilmorin & Cie

Nicolas CALO: +33 (0)6 47 13 60 41

Head of External Communications

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Camille BOURG: +33 (0)6 48 68 41 11

Communication & Editorial-Finance Manager

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Agency Article 11

Delphine BEAUCHESNE: +33 (0)6 27 06 06 65

Consultant

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