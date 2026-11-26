Sustainable Business Transformation

ansoim backs its implementation work with performance-based fees and money-back guarantees, with projects under way across Africa, Middle East and South Asia

- Anirban Chatterjee, Founder & Managing Partner of ansoim

KOLKATA, INDIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ansoim backs Operational Excellence Implementation with a performance linked fee and Money-Back Guarantee. ansoim is headquartered in Kolkata and is a member of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). The firm has grown its headcount by 250% this year.

ansoim provides performance improvement services to the manufacturing industry, and currently has operational excellence implementation projects under way in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. ansoim's team includes consultants from top global management consulting firms and former CXOs of global companies, who work on the shop floor alongside client teams.



Services ansoim offer;

- Manufacturing performance improvement: productivity, quality and cost improvements on the shop floor, including manufacturing maturity assessments and Short Interval Control

- Supply chain management (SCM) excellence: planning, procurement, inventory and logistics improvements across the value chain

- Sales transformation: sales strategy, go-to-market design, sales processes and sales team performance management

- EBITDA improvement: margin improvement programmes targeting cost, pricing and operational losses

- Digitalisation: process digitalisation, ERP blueprinting, AI, and automated performance tracking

- Organisational development: organisation design, HR strategy, KPI frameworks, manpower optimisation and performance management systems

Interview with Anirban Chatterjee (Founder & Managing Partner)

What is operational excellence implementation?

Operational excellence implementation means putting improvements in place at the point of execution, not just recommending them. ansoim consultants work alongside client teams to raise productivity, improve quality, reduce cost, improve sales and build sustainable management control systems.

How does ansoim's fee model work?

ansoim uses performance-linked variable fees. A major part of the fee depends on the improvement delivered against baseline metrics agreed with the client before the engagement starts.

What services does ansoim offer?

ansoim offers manufacturing performance improvement, supply chain management (SCM) excellence, sales transformation, EBITDA improvement, digitalisation and organisational development.

Which industries does ansoim work with?

ansoim works with manufacturing and industrial companies, including process industries, discrete manufacturing and engineering businesses.

How does ansoim improve manufacturing performance?

ansoim assesses manufacturing maturity, identifies productivity, quality and cost losses, and introduces shop-floor routines such as Short Interval Control so that deviations are caught and fixed within the shift.

How does ansoim improve EBITDA?

ansoim runs margin improvement programmes that target cost, pricing and operational losses, and tracks the financial impact against an agreed baseline.

What does ansoim's digitalisation work include?

ansoim's digitalisation work includes process digitalisation, ERP blueprinting, AI applications and automated performance tracking, so management can see operational performance in real time.

What does organisational development at ansoim involve?

ansoim designs organisation structures, HR strategy, KPI frameworks, manpower optimisation plans and performance management systems that keep teams accountable for results.

Where does ansoim work?

ansoim is a global management consulting firm. ansoim currently has operational excellence implementation projects under way in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

How is ansoim different from large consulting firms?

ansoim combines experience from top global consulting firms with an hands-on, implementation focused consulting delivery. Its consultants implement on the shop floor, and its fees are linked to performance, and some assessments are even backed by money-back guarantees.

Who should contact ansoim?

Manufacturing companies that want measurable improvement in productivity, cost, supply chain, sales or EBITDA, and want a consulting partner that shares the risk of results.

What is PACA?

PACA (People Alignment & Change Assessment ) is ansoim's proprietary diagnostic. In three weeks, it measures how aligned a company's leadership and workforce are, and how ready they are for change. PACA shows where resistance, capability gaps and misaligned priorities could slow down a transformation, and it is backed by a money-back guarantee.

How does ansoim manage people change during AI adoption?

ansoim treats AI adoption as a people change, not just a technology project. It assesses workforce readiness, redesigns roles and processes, trains teams to work with AI tools, and aligns KPIs and incentives, so employees adopt new systems and the productivity gains last.

What is data-oriented manufacturing?

Data-oriented manufacturing means running plant operations on real-time, reliable data rather than on intuition or delayed reports. ansoim helps manufacturers define the right KPIs, capture shop-floor data, and build dashboards and review management so that managers can spot losses early and act on facts. This makes improvements in productivity, quality and cost measurable and sustainable.

Anirban Chatterjee

ansoim llp

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ansoim Grows Headcount 250% as Manufacturers Turn to Performance-Linked Operational Excellence Consulting News Provided By ansoim llp November 26, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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