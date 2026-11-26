DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the UAE celebrates 55 years of unity, heritage and progress, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes joins the nation's Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reflecting on the values that have shaped both the country's journey and its own. Deeply rooted in the UAE's cultural traditions, the homegrown fragrance house reflects a journey of passion and entrepreneurship, growing from a family-driven craft into an internationally recognized perfume brand.Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has grown to operate more than 190 stores across the GCC, with distribution extending to over 120+ countries worldwide. Its journey reflects the UAE's transformation into a global centre for entrepreneurship, where homegrown businesses have the opportunity to build an international presence while preserving their cultural identity.The brand's growth has been closely linked to the country's rich fragrance culture. From the traditional use of oud and bakhoor in Emirati households to the growing international demand for perfumes in Dubai, Ahmed Al Maghribi has contributed to bringing Arabian perfumery to a wider global audience.As the UAE marks 55 years of unity, the 2026 National Day theme,“Family of Families,” celebrates the bonds that connect citizens, residents and communities across the seven emirates. It recognizes the diversity of a nation where people from different backgrounds share a common sense of belonging.For Ahmed Al Maghribi, these values are closely tied to its own heritage. Fragrance holds a distinct place in Arabian culture, forming part of family gatherings, traditional hospitality and the exchange of gifts. The brand continues to preserve these customs through its collections of oud oils, bakhoor, perfume gift sets and contemporary fragrances.“The UAE is not simply where our business began; it is the foundation of who we are as a brand,” said Media Spokesperson, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes.Marking the UAE's 55th National Day, and as part of its Eid Al Etihad celebrations, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has announced three exclusive offers in keeping with the occasion's spirit of generosity and giving:●Buy 3 Get 1 Free on selected best-selling fragrances●Up to 30% Discount on remaining eligible products●Selected products with special prices ending with '5', commemorating the UAE's 55th National Day.The promotions will run from November 25 to December 3, 2026, on Ahmed Al Maghribi's official website, where customers can buy perfume online. The Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer will also extend to selected Ahmed Al Maghribi retail outlets across the UAE, bringing the celebration closer to fragrance enthusiasts. The latest launch, Oud and Roses Auric, will remain exclusive and is not included in any of the promotional offers.“National Day is an occasion to express gratitude and share happiness with the communities that have supported us throughout our journey,” He further added.“Through these celebrations, we want to recognise the role our customers have played in our growth and give families another reason to celebrate together.”As the UAE enters its next chapter of national development, Ahmed Al Maghribi remains focused on expanding its international presence, investing in customer experiences and preserving the fragrance traditions that define its identity.The company's long-term vision is to strengthen the position of Arabian perfumery in the global fragrance industry while remaining firmly connected to its UAE roots.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a UAE-born fragrance house blending traditional Arabian perfumery with contemporary tastes. Starting as a family craft in the Emirates, the company now operates more than 190 stores across the GCC and distributes to over 120+ countries worldwide. Its portfolio includes Arabian perfumes, premium oud oils, bakhoor, perfume gift sets, long lasting perfumes for men and women, and home fragrances.

Shahnawaz Ahmed

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

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UAE-Born Fragrance House Ahmed Al Maghribi Celebrates 55 Years of UAE Unity and Progress News Provided By Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes November 26, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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