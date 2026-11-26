The program allows anyone placing an order on GetAFollower to earn reward points and convert them into wallet credit for future purchases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GetAFollower, a provider of social media marketing and engagement services, has announced the launch of its new Rewards Program. The program enables users to earn reward points on purchases made through the GetAFollower website, regardless of whether they are placing their first order or have purchased before.

Reward points are added automatically after an order is paid and processed, with no separate registration required to participate.

How the Rewards Program Works

Customers earn one reward point for every $1 spent on website orders across all available services. There is no minimum purchase amount required to earn points.

The points are calculated based on the final amount paid after applicable discounts and excluding VAT. Fractional amounts are rounded to the nearest whole point. For example, a qualifying order amount of $25.50 earns 26 reward points.

All supported payment methods, including payments made using the GetAFollower wallet balance, qualify for reward points.

Customers can accumulate points across multiple orders, and the points do not expire.

Using Reward Points for Future Orders

Every 100 reward points can be converted into $1 in GetAFollower wallet credit. Customers can redeem their points once they have accumulated a minimum of 100 points.

The converted credit is added to their wallet and can be used to pay for future orders. Customers can also keep accumulating points and redeem them whenever they choose.

Reward points cannot be used directly at checkout, transferred to another account, or withdrawn as cash.

Tracking Rewards and Transactions

Customers can manage their reward points through the Rewards section of the GetAFollower Panel. The section provides access to their available points, wallet credit value, and rewards history.

For first-time buyers, an account is automatically created when they place their first order, with login details sent to their email address.

The rewards history includes order references, transaction dates, points earned, and points redeemed. If an order is refunded or canceled, the corresponding reward points are removed from the account.

Further information about the program, including point calculations, redemption instructions, and frequently asked questions, is available on the GetAFollower Rewards page.

About GetAFollower

Established in 2011, GetAFollower provides social media marketing and engagement services to individuals, content creators, businesses, and brands worldwide. The company offers services across multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Twitch.

Ashley Winston

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GetAFollower Introduces Its New Rewards Program News Provided By Oasis Technology Solutions FZ-LLC November 26, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology...



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