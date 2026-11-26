UK Expands Electronic Monitoring of Prisoners Before Their Release
(MENAFN) The UK government is widening its electronic monitoring program to cover thousands of additional offenders before they leave prison, as part of efforts to strengthen post-release supervision and improve public safety.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, the initiative will be introduced at 16 prisons starting in December, expand to 50 facilities in January and reach 83 by the end of March.
The expanded program will include every prison across England and Wales where offenders are routinely released under electronic tagging requirements.
The initiative follows an initial trial introduced in October 2025 across six prisons. Under that program, eligible individuals received GPS tracking devices, alcohol-monitoring equipment and curfew tags before being released from custody.
Authorities have also launched a separate three-month trial at two magistrates' courts in London. Under this arrangement, defendants facing electronic monitoring requirements or bail conditions involving tagging will receive their devices before departing the courthouse.
Justice Secretary Alex Norris stressed that offenders should not assume their release from prison or court brings an end to government oversight.
“By fitting tags before they even walk through the prison gates or out of court, we’re tightening the net around those who break the law,” Norris said.
The government explained that the expanded arrangements are designed to eliminate interruptions in electronic surveillance, allowing monitoring requirements to take effect immediately when individuals leave custody or court.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, the initiative will be introduced at 16 prisons starting in December, expand to 50 facilities in January and reach 83 by the end of March.
The expanded program will include every prison across England and Wales where offenders are routinely released under electronic tagging requirements.
The initiative follows an initial trial introduced in October 2025 across six prisons. Under that program, eligible individuals received GPS tracking devices, alcohol-monitoring equipment and curfew tags before being released from custody.
Authorities have also launched a separate three-month trial at two magistrates' courts in London. Under this arrangement, defendants facing electronic monitoring requirements or bail conditions involving tagging will receive their devices before departing the courthouse.
Justice Secretary Alex Norris stressed that offenders should not assume their release from prison or court brings an end to government oversight.
“By fitting tags before they even walk through the prison gates or out of court, we’re tightening the net around those who break the law,” Norris said.
The government explained that the expanded arrangements are designed to eliminate interruptions in electronic surveillance, allowing monitoring requirements to take effect immediately when individuals leave custody or court.
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