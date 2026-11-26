MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has become the world's third-largest stock exchange by market capitalisation on Thursday, surpassing the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

NSE's market capitalisation stood at about Rs 5.86 lakh crore, ahead of LSE's Rs 5.77 lakh crore, according to LSEG data.

The exchange's stock extended its rally for a second consecutive session and has made gains in 14 of the 18 trading sessions so far in November, lifting it to a new high of Rs 2,400.

The newly listed stock of NSE surged 34 per cent in the month of October.

As of 11:15 am, shares of National Stock Exchange of India were trading at Rs 2,381.85, up Rs 64.20, or 2.77 per cent, from the previous close.

The stock has also rebounded nearly 50 per cent from the post-listing low of Rs 1,640, which is below the IPO price of Rs 1,785.

CME Group leads global ranking, with a market capitalisation of $111.6 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at $99.4 billion.

NSE made its long-awaited stock market debut on the BSE on September 24 and the shares were listed at Rs 1,800, at a premium of 0.84 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,785, before rising to Rs 1,876.70 during the session.

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan earlier in November cautioned investors against chasing quick returns, acting on unsolicited stock recommendations and trading in futures and options (F&O) without adequate knowledge, stressing the need for discipline and a long-term approach to investing.

Drawing parallels with the internet boom of the late 1990s, Chauhan said the current AI-driven investment cycle shares similarities with the dot-com boom of 1998-2000.

For investors who lack the time or expertise to track market movements, companies and economic developments, Chauhan recommended mutual funds and professional investment services, including fund managers, financial advisers and portfolio managers.

-IANS

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