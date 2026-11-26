MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) New York's 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday as an approaching storm threatened to bring strong winds and heavy rain, forcing organizers to move one of America's best-known holiday celebrations.

The parade, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving morning on Thursday, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on November 28, the city's emergency notification service announced Wednesday.

“Due to severe weather, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday, 11/28, at 8:30 AM,” a media statement said.

NBC, which broadcasts the event, said the decision was made jointly with Macy's and New York City“in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators.”

The network said the approaching coastal storm was expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

NBC and Peacock will carry the rescheduled parade on Saturday. On Thanksgiving morning, NBC will instead show a replay of the 2025 parade, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in each time zone.

The postponement interrupts preparations for a milestone edition of the spectacle, known for its giant character balloons, floats, marching bands and musical performances.

In its advance announcement, Macy's said the 100th parade would feature a record 100 inflatables and more than 11,000 volunteers and participants.

The planned celebration included performances by country singer Megan Moroney and singer Teddy Swims, with Santa Claus appearing at the finale. Those details were announced before the weather-related schedule change.

Weather has affected earlier editions. High winds grounded the balloons in 1971, while the parade proceeded through a snowstorm in 1989, according to NBC.

The parade began in 1924, organized by Macy's employees, their friends and families. This year marks its 100th edition rather than its centenary because it was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 during World War II. Materials normally used for the celebration, including rubber, were redirected to the war effort, according to Macy's.