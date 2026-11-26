MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) The West Bengal Assembly Standing Committee on the Cooperation Department has recommended a comprehensive overhaul of ailing cooperative societies in the state, with a focus on recovering bad loans, taking legal action against wilful defaulters, and ensuring financial transparency.

The committee has also recommended the immediate dissolution of the existing managing committees of these cooperatives and their replacement through fresh elections. It has stressed the need to hold regular elections to ensure transparency and accountability in their functioning.

Satyendra Nath Ray, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district and chairman of the standing committee, alleged that elections to the managing committees of several cooperative societies were not held during the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee. Instead, people close to the then ruling establishment were nominated to these committees, he claimed.

"To put an end to that situation, it has been decided to dissolve the old committees and form new ones through elections. A notification in this regard will be issued soon. At the same time, we have recommended some tough measures to improve the poor financial condition of these cooperatives," Ray said.

He said the committee proposed a thorough scrutiny of the accounts of cooperative societies, particularly loan accounts that had turned into bad loans or non-performing assets.

Ray alleged that several loans had been sanctioned to associates and relatives of local Trinamool Congress leaders during the previous regime, with many of them subsequently turning into non-performing assets.

"There have been several complaints about loans being granted by these cooperative societies to associates and relatives of local Trinamool Congress leaders during the previous regime. Most of these loans ultimately turned into bad loans or non-performing assets. We have now recommended strong legal action against wilful defaulters and will make every effort to recover the principal amounts along with interest. The state government will also initiate legal proceedings wherever necessary," he said.

The committee said the proposed measures were aimed at restoring the financial health of cooperative institutions, improving their administration and protecting the interests of depositors and consumers.

"Our commitment is to ensure consumer protection and build corruption-free cooperatives," Ray added.