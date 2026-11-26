Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said it seems like Congress has no alternative options or strategy left to fight in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Paswan said the Samajwadi Party is repeatedly humiliating the Congress, as he was commenting on SP announcing candidates amid seat-sharing talks.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said,“Where is this an alliance at all if you are not upholding the dignity of coalition dharma? If the Congress still stays with them after swallowing this bitter pill of humiliation, it shows that today the Congress has no ground of its own; they have no option left, which is why they will stay together despite being humiliated.” The remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two INDIA bloc allies. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The friction flared after the SP unveiled its first list of five candidates, Umar Ali Khan (Behat, Saharanpur), Ashu Malik (Saharanpur), Nahid Hasan (Kairana, Shamli), Mehboob Ali (Amroha), and Jyoti Lodhi (Lalitpur), with the Saharanpur selection drawing particular attention because Congress's Imran Masood represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha.

On the AIMIM–Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance, he said,“Third fronts have always tried; they have always remained unsuccessful… Yes, they certainly succeed in denting one alliance or another.” On LJP's own alliance plans in Uttar Pradesh, he said for now the party is focussing on strengthening the organisation on all 403 seats in the Assembly.“I do not know whether an alliance will happen or not; I think the decision on an alliance will be taken when the time comes. At present, we are focusing on our preparations to strongly build our organisation across all 403 seats,” he said. (ANI)